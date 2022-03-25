Meatworks, feedlot buyers compete for cattle at Warrnambool

+6 Photos by Philippe Perez.













The March store sale at Warnambool saw solid sales across many breeds, with a good representation of buyers coming in from all over Victoria and parts of South Australia.

A mix of feedlot and meatworks competed strongly for what was offered.

Overall, prices were $50-$100 a head or 25-50 cents a kilogram up on the last Warrnambool sale in February, while lighter cattle also continued to see competitive bidding, keeping up a similar buying trend from last month.

The March sale saw agents yard just over 1500 cattle for the monthly sale.

TP & AT Sinnot had several pens sell well, with 12 Angus steers, weighing 366 kilograms, selling at 666c/kg or $2437, while another pen of 12 Black Baldy steers, 402kg, sold at 600c/kg or $2412.

J & L Campbell sold 31 Angus steers weighing 353kg for 640c/kg or $2259.

Nutrien agent Philipp Keane said the sale was a solid offering all over, and there was quality at all weights.

"I thought our heavier steers were a lot more fully formed from our last sale here in Warrnambool, but as you got into lighter-weighted cattle like around from 300-440kg, it just picked up another level," Mr Keane said.

"Crossbred steers sold very well, and heavier Friesian steers probably looked as if they might have been battling a 360-370c/kg, but once you got to a lighter weight, you saw them going to over 400c/kg again."

Cows with calves at foot also regularly sold for over $3000, while Mr Keane said the prime cattle market was looking exceptionally well.

"People are getting big money for bullocks much like anywhere else and it's been wonderfully solid," he said.

J & J Kelly agent Jack Kelly also said a large amount of feed was driving good sales across all breeds.

"I just thought the steer section and the heifer section, no matter whether it was crossbreds or Freisians, the amount of people here to buy today certainly outstripped the amount of cattle here," Mr Kelly said.

"The beef industry and abattoirs are starting to get back into a lot of work compared to recent years and are getting more workers to help them process their cattle too, which flows on into the sales.

"The industry looks quite good, so many vendors today will be extremely happy."

Barnaby sold 17 Angus steers, 441kg, for 520c/kg or $2290.

J&L Campbell sold 31 Angus steers, 353kg, for 640c/kg or $2260.

Ellerslie Rise sold nine Angus steers, 416kg, for 580c/kg or $2410, while a second pen of nine Speckle Park steers, 400 kg, sold for 590c/kg or $2000.

AR & RA Beard sold seven Angus steers, 366kg, for 636c/kg or $2136.

Moondah Park sold 10 Black Baldy steers, 391kg, for 632c/kg or $2470. and 4 Black Baldy steers, 448kg, for 570c/kg or $2550.

K&S McElgunn sold 16 Friesian steers, 544kg, for 384c/kg or $2090.

D & G Gleeson, Elstree, sold eight Angus steers, 399kg, for 573c/kg or $2200.

Glen Brae sold 13 Angus/Charolais-cross steers, 398kg, for 576c/kg or $2290.

Elandery Lodge sold 20 Angus heifers, 356kg, for 638c/kg or $2139.

Kilmorey Partnership sold 25 Angus heifers, 301kg, for 650c/kg or $1956.

Wattle Gum Farms sold seven Angus heifers, 337kg, for 658c/kg or $2217.

I & M Marhood sold 13 Angus heifers, 323kg, for 660c/kg or $2131.

G & J McKenzie sold 12 Friesian steers, 420kg, for 550c/kg or $2310.

Cooriemungle Creek sold five Angus heifers with five calves t for $3850, and four Angus steers with four calves at foot for $3825.