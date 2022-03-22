Loyal clients set new Londavra high

*33 of 37 bulls sold to $15,000, av $7033

TASMANIAN stud Londarva Angus recorded its best sale to date with a new top price of $15,000 set.

Londarva Angus stud principal David Young was thrilled with the results, which included the sale of 33 bulls of 37 offered, to a new sale average high of $7033.

The top-priced bull was purchased by regular clients, HPT Cusick & Co, Swansea, Tas - Lot 10, Londavra Edmund R5.

The son of Rennylea Edmun E11 was described as a "lovely slick bull with a ton of volume", and recorded an eye muscle area (EMA) of +5.9, and 200, 400 and 600-day weights of +46, +90 and +116, respectively.

The second-highest priced bull was $10,000, paid by GD and BF Lindsay, Bracknell, Tas, for Lot 8, Londavra Marlon Brando R9 - a large-framed son of Millah Murrah Marlon Brando who measured +9.5 for EMA and respective 200, 400 and 600-day-weights of +51, +92 and +120.

The Lindsays also purchased Lot 4, Londavra Distinction R88, for $9000, a thick heavy bull with a scrotal circumference in the breed's top 3 per cent at +4.

"It is the best sale we have ever had with four new clients, the best top price and overall average," Mr Young said.

"Everything is grown on grass so what clients see is what they get.

"Our bulls go on to grow out because they are naturally reared and everyone is attracted to their docility."

READ MORE:

With the buoyant cattle market, Mr Young said the stud had invested in new sires including Texas Beast Mode Q725 at $36000, and two sons of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15.

Clients were attracted to eight Circle 8 Rear View Mirror sons offered for sale, which Mr Young said displayed softness with a medium frame, that hit a high of $9000 twice.

Volume buyers at the sale were Peppertree Pty Ltd, Waterhouse, Tas, RW and KW Wynard, Wisedale Pastoral, Frankford, Tas, and Tomahawk Pastoral, Waterhouse.

Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Jock Gibson said loyal clients buoyed the sale.