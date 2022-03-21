Wattlewood's inaugural sale sees bulls go interstate

*27 of 28 bulls sold to $13,000 av $7160

*4 of 12 females sold to $3800 av $2800

THE inaugural bull and production sale for Wattlewood Angus in the South Gippsland town of Lang Lang has been hailed a success, despite some lower than expected averages throughout.

The top-priced sale was Lot 8, Wattlewood Responder R14, bought for $13,000 by Frank Templeton, Yarragon, who also bought Lot 5, Wattlewood Radar Love R4, for $10,000.

Wattlewood Angus stud principal Fiona Glover said Wattlewood Responder R14 had great growth estimated breeding values and got around on very sound feet and legs, showing off some terrific muscle.

Ms Glover said she was "incredibly nervous" for her first stud sale and while she believed some prices could have gone higher, she drew many positives from the sale.

"The initial average wasn't great because we had the heifers amongst the bulls and they weren't of course priced the same level as the bulls," she said.

"That dragged the total average down but we went through the paperwork and are a lot happier with our figures now and am glad bulls went to some really good homes."

She also said there was new interest in her Wattlewood genetics, having many bulls going to breeders that haven't brought from them before.

One bull - Lot 12, Wattlewood Rapid Fire R43, was bought by Reiland Angus, Killimicat, NSW, for $11,000.

Ms Glover said she was pleased that bulls were heading to well-established Angus studs across the border.

"Our bulls have gone further afield than they ever have before, and now we have genetics going out and about," she said.

"I'm glad that there are some people learning who we are because we've never advertised before and in the past it's all been return buyers."

GOOD SALE: The top-priced bull at the inaugural Wattlewood Angus stud sale, Lot 8 Wattlewood Responder R14, which was sold to Frank Templeton, Yarragon.

Ms Glover said bulls were all genotyped HD 50K, sire verified, tested P.I. negative, were vaccinated in line with the Zoetis Star Breeders Program, were semen tested and halter broken which she found "very handy when loading the truck and delivering the bulls to their new homes".

The on-property stud sale saw a near-total clearance, with one bull passed in who had since been sold after the sale was completed, while four out of 12 heifers were sold with a top price of $3800, with the rest of those also sold after the sale.

Ms Glover said she was also happy with plenty of return buyers along with feedback saying that the presentation of the bulls was exceptional and her inaugural sale having a great professional atmosphere.

