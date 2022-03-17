Newcomen stud sets new record as four bulls pass previous top price

+2





*54 of 61 Hereford bulls sold to $26,000, av $10,000

New records were set at Newcomen Herefords on Tuesday as four bulls sold beyond $20,000 - eclipsing the previous top-priced bull record set by the stud in 2020.

The top-priced bull fetched an impressive $26,000, while four other bulls made $25,000 and $22,000 (three times).

Newcomen Herefords stud principal Barry Newcomen said he was ecstatic with the result after 54 of 61 bulls on offer sold to average $10,000.

"That's five bulls higher than I've ever had before and they all went to commercial producers," he said.

"People are prepared to pay money for the good bulls and buyers these days are selective and knowledgeable and know what they want."

Prior to the sale, Mr Newcomen was confident about a strong auction result but said he never expected prices and demand among high country graziers to be so buoyant.

"Someone said to me before the sale that I would average $9000 and I thought 'pigs might fly' but we ended up averaging $10,000 which I was very pleased with," he said.

The top-priced bull, Lot 10 Newcomen Robe R060, was purchased in joint partnership by Benambra graziers Jim Pendergast and Donald Betts.

The April 2020-drop bull was sired by Kidman Kincade H328 via artificial insemination and out of Newcomen First Day L30.



The future sire was in the top 1 per cent of its breed for 600-day weight, top 5 per cent for 200 and 400-day weight and scrotal.

READ MORE: Nunniong Herefords top bull bought by Benambra couple for $17,000

Mr Betts said the bull stood out as soon as he laid his eyes on him.

"He is well marked, has a good set of balls, plenty of meat and weight and growth and good figures so he's a very stretchy bull too," he said.

"The 400-day growth rate is the one I target because that's the age of cattle I sell, 400 to 600 days, with grown steers up to young bullocks so if a bull has plenty of growth, you know what they're going to do."

It was the first bull Mr Betts had bought from Newcomen Herefords.

"Jim will use him lightly in June with 10 or a dozen cows and then I don't join my herd until November so he won't do too much in the next six months, but when he does get going he'll be used fairly heavily," he said.

Among the other top-priced buyers was Evan and Dot Newcomen, Ensay, who bought Lot 6 Newcomen Roland R064, for $22,000 and Lot 34 for $20,000 and Sue Gray, Ensay, who bought Newcomen Rafferty R112 for $22,000.

Simon and Sonya Lawlor, Upper Livingstone, Omeo, bought the six bulls at $20,000 or more with Lot 18 Newcomen Rapier knocked down for $25,000, while Michael Higgins, Glenmaggie, bought Lot 32 Newcomen Royal R105 for $22,000.

Among the volume buyers was Rhonda Treasure, Lindenow, who bought four bulls to a top price of $8000.

Ms Treasure, who runs cattle on the Dargo High Plains and low country at Lindenow, said the bulls she selected were low birth weight and would be ideal to join to some of her first calving Hereford heifers.

Elders Victoria and Riverina stud stock manager Ross Milne described the sale as a "solid result".

"It was the best average the stud has achieved and the top price was the highest it's achieved, so on the top of that it was a good sale with a good clearance," he said.

"Barry has invested a lot in his genetics over the years and most of these bulls were bought by return local clients and that's because they do perform for his client base."

The proceeds of the final bull, Lot 66 Newcomen Recap R130 which sold for $5000, will be donated to a farmer affected by the recent floods in northern Australia.

The pen was purchased by a client through Nutrien Leongatha, and Mr Newcomen said it was a way of showing his support to those who had lost their properties, stock and infrastructure during the crisis.

"We had four years of drought here a couple of years ago and this area, including me, received fantastic support from other farmers," he said.

"We all help each other and I hope this goes to a worthy farmer."