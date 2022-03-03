Te Mania Angus bulls hit six figures twice

+6













*Total clearance of 165 bulls sold to $130,000, av $18,437

TE MANIA Angus logged an extraordinary autumn bull sale result with 165 bulls selling to $130,000 and averaging $18,437.

The total clearance of bulls saw the Mortlake-based stud's sale gross $3.042 million.

There was early talk surrounding Lot 3, that ended up selling for $120,000, but that record stood for just a couple of hours before Lot 168 topped the sale at $130,000.

Lot 168 sold to Shane and Jodie Foster's Boonaroo Angus stud, Comdale, near Casterton.

Te Mania stud co-principal Hamish McFarlane said the Fosters had been supporters of the stud for a long time, buying at the "better end of what we produce".

"They have done it really well and do a good job, collecting a lot of information and aligning with us in a lot of ways," Mr McFarlane said.

He said Lot 168, Te Mania Reaves R574, and Lot 3, Te Mania Rhynie R1095, were both sons of Te Mania Peru P1164.

"Reaves is a slightly different sort of bull to Rhynie and Jodie and Shane were looking for some added softness, not large-framed cattle, but cattle to add thickness," he said.

He said those in the industry were taking the opportunity to reinvest during the current good returns.

Ms Foster said the top-priced bull was "the most complete bull in the sale".

"Weight for age, muscling, body depth, really good structure and a combination of muscle, fat cover and marbling - just very much the complete bull," she said.

"He covered every base and we couldn't be happier to have a bull like this come into our program - we're wrapped."

She said Reaves would complement the Fosters' other purchase, Lot 20, Te Mania Resolution R970, which they bought in partnership with New Zealand-based Bryan Bendall's Seven Hills Angus for $34,000.

The top lot was a grandson of Kirby and an August 2020-drop bull weighing 742 kilograms and had figures of +4.1 per cent for intramuscular fat (IMF) and +8.7 square centimetres for eye muscle area (EMA).

Ms Foster said it was a great advantage to marble off grass and the aim was to "kick up" their IMF figures so "everyone can achieve goals".

She said Lot 20, a son of Te Mania Peake 149, was a very good bull for growth and high calving ease, IMF (+10.1) and EMA (+3.3pc).

"He ticks all the boxes," she said.



"He's a long-bodied bull, but a fraction later maturing so when we walk heifers through the yards we will have two bulls to suit both styles."

Ms Foster said the NZ partner was chasing growth along with low birth weight and good calving ease.

A syndicate of studs - Rennylea Angus, Culcairn, NSW, Landfall Angus, Launceston, Tasmania, and Kunuma Angus, Cooma, NSW - as well as a Yea-based commercial breeder, purchased Lot 3 for $120,000.

The August 2020-drop bull, Te Mania Rhynie R1095, had a +4.8pc IMF (in the top 1 per cent of the breed), and a +7.3 EMA.

Mr McFarlane said it was pleasing that the young bull was by a home-bred bull and out of a home-bred cow in Te Mania Japara P1513.

Rennylea stud co-principal Bryan Corrigan said the bull was a "very balanced bull and ticks a lot of boxes for our breeding objectives".

"We were very keen to buy him as were the other members," Mr Corrigan said.

"The marbling is important because a lot of our bigger contract buyers like positive fat and this bull will fit in very well with that."

He said the bull had a balance of measurements across the board.

Kunuma stud principal Dean Lynch said it was great be able buy a bull with data in the top 1pc - "we've been breeding along those lines for a long period of time".

"We are the highest Angus stud in Australia and our bulls are bred under harsh conditions and we have to have cattle that do," Mr Lynch said.

"We're after do-ability and so are our clients.



"That bull's going to fit the bill."



Ryan Pastoral paid $30,000 for Lot 8, Te Mania Require R951, a son of Te Mania Jameson, with a +10.4 EMA and + 4.9pc IMF.

Lot 38, Te Mania Rodrick, who was by Te Mania Monarch M1254 and had +4.5pc for IMF and +8.7 for EMA, also made $30,000, going to Vernaville Pastoral Co.

Owen & Sons P/L paid $30,000 for Lot 44, Te Mania Raptor R372, a son of Te Mania Nolan N1243.

The late July 2020-drop bull had a 400-day growth rate of +106kg and +4.2 for IMF.

Two bulls were sold at $28,000 each to Cudgewa North Pastoral, with the first being Lot 52, Te Mania Rayven, by GAR Inertia, with +4.4pc IMF.



The second bull was Lot 77, Te Mania Retreat, a son of Peru, that had a +10.6 EMA and +3.7pc IMF.

Also making $28,000 was Te Mania Rankers R354, a Nemo son with a +109kg for 400-day weight and +151kg for 600-day, bought by Engler Enterprises.

Buyers were active on AuctionsPlus, with 60 lots bought by 22 separate buyers.

Morella Agriculture, Goondiwindi, Queensland, bought four lots to a top of $26,000 twice and averaged $23,500.

Ford Cattle Co, NSW, bought five lots over AuctionsPlus, paying to a top of $24,000 twice and averaged $21,600.

Volume buyer via AuctionsPlus was Brodie Agencies, Winton, Qld.

Fifteen bulls were logged to the account which made to $14,000 twice.