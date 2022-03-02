Victoria's autumn outlook revealed and where rain has fallen

Victoria's primary producers are set for a wetter than normal autumn despite weather experts indicating Australia has likely passed the peak of La Nina.

The damp outlook follows Australia's wettest November on record and above average summer rainfall for much of south-eastern Australia.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Dean Narramore said high stream flows and flooding across eastern Australia were likely.



"Autumn is likely to be wetter than normal for many areas including parts of eastern and central Australia already impacted by summer floods," he said.

"Parts of the south-east are likely to see higher than average temperatures this autumn with only parts of eastern New South Wales likely to be cooler than average."

High rainfall has lowered the fire potential with danger ratings for such events normal to below normal east of the Great Dividing Range.

Despite some widespread rain in recent days, Mr Narramore said the autumn break would likely take place at a normal to later period compared to recent years.



While the wet outlook will be good news for much of Victoria's farmers, parts of the country, such as south-east Queensland, are in the middle of a record-breaking rain event and at risk of further flooding if there are solid falls on already saturated catchments.



With the severe weather season still in place until April there is still the risk of storms, fires, floods and tropical cyclones in the north.



According to Bureau of Meteorology rainfall data, Mildura has received 92 millimetres of rain since January 1 after recording its highest January daily total on record on January 27 with 80mm.



At Bendigo, only 56.6mm had fallen by Wednesday morning, while it was a very different story at Wodonga in the north-east with 280mm in the gauge, including 269mm in January.



Other rainfall totals since the start of 2022 include Mortlake (86mm), Warragul (58mm), Bairnsdale (147mm) and Combienbar in far East Gippsland with 325mm since January 1.

