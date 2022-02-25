Triple top price reached at Adameluca Angus

*39 of 40 bulls sold to $28,000 (three times), av $12,666

ADAMELUCA Angus received strong support at its ninth annual bull sale on Friday.

Following a strong selling season in the weaner sales, clients were eager to re-secure bulls from the stud's offering.

Sable Investment, Rochford, was eager to secure another Ademeluca bull following the success they had from their purchase in 2021.

They secured Lot 5 - Adameluca Rawhide R63 - for $28,000, an 18-month-old son of GAR Inertia, in the top 15 per cent or better for retail beef yield, eye muscle area and 200-day weight.

The second top-priced bull was a Clunie Range Landmark son in Lot 9 - Adameluca Ronald R74 - purchased by the Cumming family, Gobur.

R74 was in the top 5pc of the breed for 200-day weight, 400-day weight, mature cow weight and carcase weight.

Lot 3 was the third top-priced bull, being picked up by David McClure, Mooree Partnership, Mooree, for his Black Baldy operation near Casterton.

Lot 3 was a 17-month-old son of Clune Range Landmark L415, and in the top 15pc or better for 200-day weight and 400-day weight.

Mooree Partnership was also the largest volume buyer of the day, securing six bulls in total.

Adameluca stud principal Sam Trovatello was happy with the result of the sale, and more so that his local clients were able to keep buying bulls.



"It has been a great selling season so far this year, with sales setting new records every week," he said.

"In agriculture at the minute it's easy to be at a profit, but I am just so happy to see our local client able to get the genetics we have on offer.



"The joint sale with Glendan Park works very well, as it allows clients to get the best for their operations, and the average was very consistent across the two studs."