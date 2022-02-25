Banquet celebrates 30 years with total female, bull clearance

+2





MORE GALLERIES

​*Total clearance of 114 commercial females sold to $5300, av $4750

*Total clearance of 26 stud females sold to $20,000, av $11,923

*Total clearance of 101 bulls sold to $62,000, av $17,940

BANQUET Angus celebrated its 30th anniversary this week, welcoming new and return clients to its new selling complex north of Mortlake.



In celebration of this milestone, the Branson family put forward a line of 26 stud females, their first female offering since their 'Belles of Banquet' sale in 2015.

This decision was well received when Lot 7 - Banquet Dream N536 - secured the top-priced price tag, selling for $30,000.



A descendent of the original Dream cow imported by Banquet, she was secured by the Carracher family through Elders Casterton.

Second top-priced female was Lot 3 - Banquet Kite J463 - who was purchased by Moorunga Angus, Dromana, for $28,000.



READ MORE: Last year's Banquet bull sale report

Moorunga Angus also secured the second top-priced bull, Lot 45 - Banquet Raving R067 - the first son to be offered by Banquet Nuttella N462.



He was not to be eclipsed by his half brother, Lot 46 - Banquet Radley R060 - who was the second son to sell, hitting the top price of the sale of $62,000.



He was secured by a syndicate of Dennis Hayward, Everton, and the Hall family, Quarterway Angus, Scottsdale, Tasmania.

Banquet stud principals Stephen and Noeleen Branson were blown away by the support received for their bulls and their program.

"Our focus has always been to be commercially relevant, but to see the stud interest here today has just been phenomenal," Mr Branson said.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders Mortlake, with Paul Dooley and Ross Milne auctioneering.