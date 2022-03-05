Bluey has sights set on Ensay calf sale

MOUNTAIN CATTLE: Philip 'Bluey' Commins, Nunniong Herefords, Ensay, will sell 200 Hereford calves at Ensay's weaner sale in March.

Cattleman Philip Commins still gets excited ahead of the annual Ensay calf sale where 1400 cattle and hundreds of people descend on the town for one day.



"It's the biggest day of the year here in Ensay," Mr Commins, known as Bluey, said.

"We used to wean all the calves on the Friday before the sale and then we would walk them down in yard mobs, but this year we will bring them in unweaned on the morning of the sale."

The Ensay breeder and principal of Nunniong Herefords will sell 200 mixed-sex Herefords and hopes steady beef prices will flow on into March's weaner sales series.

"I reckon they will hang around, but for how long I don't know," he said.

Like many eastern Victorian graziers, Mr Commins has benefited from ideal seasonal conditions in the last six months and said the cattle were ready to "work their magic" in a range of grass and grainfed operations.

"We couldn't get much better than this season-wise at the moment," he said.

"We've had a lot of rain from October right through to now and it's worked out to be about eight to nine inches a month."



Most of his calves on offer will be from July and August-2020 drops, with a handful of older calves out of first-calving heifers.

"I use a lot of my own-bred bulls and the stud sires have had a good run in these calves," he said.

"These are really easy-going cattle that will do well wherever they go."

He said strong cattle prices were allowing breeders to reinvest their cash into new genetics, bolstering demand for proven seedstock.

Ensay market set to feature 1400 calves

Several vendor-bred consignments will headline the Ensay calf sale on March 9, two years after the sale was cancelled in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires.

Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said two "unprecedented" seasons following the fires had renewed confidence among beef breeders in the rural community between Bruthen and Omeo.

"We never thought it was going to rain again two years ago, but when you look at it now, the country looks really good," he said.

"We have the same runs of vendors including Bluey Commins, and all the Newcomen families' calves and Craig and Jane Lloyd who are all renowned breeders with a strong reputation."

Mr Davies said the cattle would benefit from some warmth after a cold winter, but noted return buyers were always chasing the Ensay Herefords.

"Usually the cattle go back into Gippsland or the Wangaratta Valley and in the past Yea agents have also bought a lot of these cattle," he said.

"The calves will have plenty of weight and are known to be high performance cattle."

The Ensay sale will feature 950 steers and about 450 heifers, including 220 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross mixed-sex weaners consigned by EO & DI Newcomen.



Philip 'Bluey' Commins, Nunniong Herefords, will feature the second-largest draft of calves with 200 mixed-sex Herefords set to go under the hammer, while BC & AJ Newcomen will sell 150 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross calves.

AM & EJ Prendergast will consign 110 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross mixed-sex calves, while CR & JH Lloyd will offer 80 mixed-sex calves of the same breeds.



RA & W Newcomen will sell 120 Hereford mixed-sex calves, and RM Treasure will consign 50 Herefords.



GT Farmer will sell 40 Hereford steers, while WC McCole will consign 50 mixed-sex Hereford calves at the sale.

