Cook keeps cattle off alpine country after good season

GREAT SEASON: Danny Cook, Beloka Pastoral, Benambra, with some of his Hereford and Black Baldy weaner calves set to be auctioned at Benambra's weaner sale on March 8.

Grass growth in Victoria's high country has allowed one Benambra grazier to keep his cattle at home, instead of sending the cattle north-east into alpine grazing.

Fifth-generation Hereford breeder Daniel Cook, who trades as Beloka Pastoral, said the abundance of feed on his Benambra farm was the best it had been for late summer for as long as he could remember.

In previous summers, the Cooks have grazed their cattle on Mount Misery, north-east of Benambra, on an alpine grazing lease.

"Usually we graze our cattle on it for six months from the end of November through to the end of April," he said.

"We didn't need to do that this year because we've had quite sufficient grass.

"Grass-wise it's probably the best season I've seen in Benambra, but we haven't had as much rain."

It is the first time in the family's 30-year lease on Mount Misery that cattle have not been grazed over summer, besides on three separate occasions due to bushfires.

Mr Cook will sell 140 Hereford and Angus/Hereford-cross mixed-sex calves at Benambra's calf sale on March 8, and said confidence among farmers in the region was at an all-time high.

His 240-hectare property at Benambra includes 170 joined cows which calve in the autumn and consist of Karoonda Park, Mawarra, Sugarloaf and Yavenvale bloodlines.

"I also have my first calves from Wirruna bloodlines on the ground and they'll be in next year's sale," Mr Cook said.

Mr Cook is in the process of diversifying his operation with leased country at Yarragon in an attempt to drought-proof his operation and as a place to grow out his cattle.

"That country around Warragul is great for fattening and having country in different areas means if it's dry here, then that country in West Gippsland might be better suited to carry more stock," he said.

In terms of his Hereford herd, Mr Cook said he loved the breed because of their docile nature.

"They have the quietest temperament and they handle the heat and the cold and are easy to handle in the alpine country," he said.

Hereford market to attract interest

About 1650 Hereford calves will be yarded at the Benambra market as part of the 82nd Mountain Calf Sales series in Victoria's high country.

Elders Omeo manager David Hill said the cattle sold at Benambra were usually from a later drop, born between May-July in 2021.

"They are the youngest of our Hereford offering across the sales," Mr Hill said.

"Traditionally these cattle have gone to grass finishers and whilst herds continue to rebuild, we hope to see heifers go back to the paddock for reproduction rather than processing."

RK & SK Cornall will sell 230 mixed-sex Hereford weaners, while RG & AH Faithfull and WA Pendergast & Sons will sell 200 steer and heifer calves, respectively.



CE & DG Anderson and AG & SM Pendergast will also sell 100 calves.