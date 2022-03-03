Interstate demand for Hinnomunjie market

SALE-O: More than 1200 calves will be sold at Hinnomunjie on March 8.

Enquiries from restockers and backgrounders in three states outside Victoria ahead of the Mountain Calf Sales could be an indication of how strong demand will be at Hinnomunjie.

That is according to Sharp Fullgrabe director Graeme Fullgrabe, who said he had fielded phone calls from prospective buyers as far as Dalby, Queensland, Coonamble, NSW, and even from Tasmania, all indicating they would be present at next month's sale.

Mr Fullgrabe, in conjunction with Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock, will run the first of five mountain cattle sales on March 8, with more than 1200 cattle set to be yarded.

"We're very confident about the sale because of the interest from potential buyers who have booked flights and paid for their accommodation," he said.

"Our graziers always buy quality bulls for breeding so these cattle have impeccable breeding behind them and that's shown with return buyers who come back each year to buy the sale lines of cattle."

The Hinnomunjie sale on the road between Omeo and Benambra will feature mostly unweaned cattle, and Mr Fullgrabe said the calves would do well in many enterprises.

"We expect restockers and backgrounders to be very active," he said.

The Hinnomunjie sale will feature 150 Charolais and Angus/Hereford-cross mixed-sex calves consigned by LH & SE Pendergast.



RT & ME Johnston will sell 100 Hereford mixed-sex calves, while AL Fitzgerald will sell 75 mixed-sex Herefords.



PJ & SM Soutter will sell 70 Hereford steers, while RE & AM Connley will sell 50 mixed-sex Hereford-cross calves.

