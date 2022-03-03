Selling early on good buying for high country cattle producers

LUCERNE PADDOCK: Dave Pooley manages Livingstone Waters based in the Omeo district and said the calves from the enterprise set to be sold at Hinnomunjie would be genuine eight and nine-month-old weaners.

High country grazier Courtney Mraz is set to diversify her mixed-farming enterprise this month when she targets the weaner market at the first Mountain Calf Sale at Hinnomunjie on March 8.

Trading as C Ferguson, Livingstone Waters, the Gippsland producer will sell 140 Angus heifers at the Sharp Fullgrabe/Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock sale via Delaney Livestock & Property.

Her operation is spread across several properties at Omeo, Hinnomunjie and Benambra, as well as properties in Central Gippsland including her home farm at Longford.

Previously, Mrs Mraz has carried her calves on to bullock weights, but said high beef prices and excellent seasonal conditions were driving factors to sell a consignment of calves in March.

"Normally we would bring the cattle down from the high country to Longford after weaning to grow them out," she said.

"This saves double handling them and we wanted to support the local market at Hinnomunjie as well."



The mixed-farming operation includes a 2000-head Angus female breeding program and also consists of sheep and cropping elements.

For the last 16 years, the operation has exclusively used Pinora bloodlines and Mrs Mraz believes using the sole bloodline has developed a trusted reputation for her cattle among buyers.

"Our bullocks are always in strong demand at the other end, whether they're over the hooks or at a market, and that's because we really like to offer a straight line of cattle," she said.



"Using the Pinora bloodline has really helped us achieve that."

A large portion of their consignment at Hinnomunjie will feature unweaned calves from cows and heifers.

"The cattle will speak for themselves," she said.

Mrs Mraz employs a large footprint of employees across her Gippsland enterprise and said she was excited to see her first consignment of calves sold in the high country.

"I don't think supply has met demand yet and the strong trend across the country at the moment is there's a lot of feed about," she said.

"There seems to be a lot of people having a great season, including in the high country.

"It's the best season I can remember in my 21 years of farming up here."

Mrs Mraz said the buoyant seasonal conditions were also a contributing factor to sell calves at the sale.

"We're very diversified so we're happy to capture the markets as they arrive," she said.

"It's been a great season and our calves are very forward so that also helped in making a decision."