Leongatha steers nudge 700c/kg in 'mixed' 3800-head store sale

+9



















MORE GALLERIES

South Gippsland cattle prices generally eased during Leongatha's fortnightly store sale on Friday as a very mixed yarding of steers and heifers were placed up for auction.

Agents yarded more than 3800 cattle as simultaneous sales took place at Yea and Ballarat where 3824 cattle were yarded for a feature female weaner sale where heifers sold to 800 cents a kilogram.

Prices at Leongatha did not reach the extreme heights of the central Victorian sale, but agents said the slight correction gave restockers a chance to re-enter the market at still a very buoyant rate.

READ MORE:

SEJ Leongatha livestock manger James Kyle said it was underpinned by several different buying groups.



"We had strong local support topped by a few northern orders who were chasing small cattle for backgrounding and even some crossbred and dairy-type orders," Mr Kyle said.

"Heifers were solid and the lighter heifers were making up the mid to high 500c/kg range.

"It was a tad easier but nothing worth grizzling about because of how well the cattle have sold for such a long time."

Alex Scott & Staff Leongatha livestock manager Dane Perczyk agreed, noting some cattle categories eased by up to $100 a head.



"The good cattle made their money and anything off the top probably struggled a bit," he said.

"In places, prices could have eased by up to $100 on some of your secondary cattle and even some of the well-bred cattle that were probably down the run a bit.

"We had our regular commission buyers here and I would say that on an easier market, it gave restockers more of a go to purchase pens of cattle."

Caroline Jeffrey, Driffield, sold 115 Hereford steers, nine to 11 months, including 22 steers, 361kg, for $2220 or 615c/kg, 20 steers, 320kg, for $2120 or 662c/kg and 22 steers, 301kg, for $1980 or 657c/kg.

B & P Svenson, Berrys Creek, sold 60 Angus steers, 14-15 months, including 15 steers, 445kg, for $2600 or 584c/kg, 22 steers, 418kg, for $2560 or 612c/kg and 23 steers, 378kg, for $2480 or 656c/kg.

R Wight & Son, Woodside, sold 65 Angus and Hereford steers, 10-11 months, including 18 steers, 438kg, for $2580 or 589c/kg, 15 steers, 392kg, for $2300 or 585c/kg and 15 steers, 352kg, for $2260 or 642c/kg.

Latrobe Park Angus, Morwell, sold a consignment of steers including 18 steers, 457kg, for $2600 or 568c/kg, 25 steers, 435kg, for $2600 or 597c/kg and 18 steers, 398kg, for $2380 or 597c/kg.

Golden Gully Farms, Driffield, sold several pens including 15 steers, 382kg, for $2360 or 616c/kg, 20 steers, 356kg, for $2180 or 612c/kg and 10 steers, 321kg, for $2240 or 697c/kg.



The same vendor also sold 19 Angus heifers, 10 months, 291kg, for $1840 or 632c/kg.

P & M Batters, Woodside, sold 35 steers and 26 heifers, 10-11 months, including 15 steers, 392kg, for $2280 or 581c/kg and 20 steers, 326kg, for $2180 or 668c/kg.

Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said the market was on par with other store sales held recently across Gippsland.

"It was solid without the buoyancy of a spring market," Mr McRae said.

"All those feedlot-weighted cattle are making 580-600c/kg and weighed 450-500kg, and the secondary feeder cattle and vealers sold to around 550c/kg and that's quite solid.

"We didn't have the run of heifers that we had in the past and there were a few gaps in the female sale but we were happy with it."

B & J Cetnar sold 13 steers, 706kg, for $3400 or 481c/kg.

DR & J Osment, Stony Creek, sold eight steers, 704kg, for $3240 or 460c/kg.

Krowera Cattle Co sold 17 Hereford steers, 686kg, for $3260 or 475c/kg.

Micah Berry, Wonthaggi, sold 35 vendor-bred heavy steers including a pen of 18 steers, 571kg, for $3040 or 532c/kg and 17 steers, 519kg, for $2980 or 574c/kg.



A Spencer, Leongatha, sold 14 steers, 662kg, for $2620 or 395c/kg and 14 steers, 627kg, for $2620 or 417c/kg.

High Voltage Consultancy, Traralgon, sold 14 steers, 411kg, for $2440 or 593c/kg and 18 steers, 347kg, for $2220 or 639c/kg.



MJ Lee, Stratford, sold 19 steers, 388kg, for $2460 or 634c/kg.

M & S Hunt, Maffra, sold 13 steers, 400kg, for $2550 or 637c/g and nine steers, 331kg, for $2200 or 664c/kg as well as 16 Black Baldy heifers, 388kg, for $2080 or 536c/kg and 19 Angus heifers, 361kg, for $2210.



PW O'Mara, Glengarry, sold 12 Hereford steers, 347kg, for $2320 or 668c/kg.

Katelea Pastoral, Glen Alvie, sold 18 steers, 10-11 months, 412kg, for $2480 or 601c/kg.

Sheagan, Leongatha South, sold 13 Hereford steers, 400kg, for $2300 or 575c/kg.

Greycroft Nominees, Welshpool, sold eight steers, 354kg, for $1940 or 548c/kg.

D & S Burns, Ryanston, sold six steers, 310kg, for $2800 or 459c/kg.

GW Silvester, Gormandale, sold 14 steers, 661kg, for $3180 or 481c/kg.

J Calder, Koonwarra, sold 18 steers, 544kg, for $3020 or 555c/kg.

S & C Carbone, Thorpdale, sold 11 steers, 349kg, for $2140 or 613c/kg.

S Barlett, Woolamai, sold 10 steers, 345kg, for $2080 or 602c/kg.

Briarsview Beef Pty Ltd, Mirboo, sold 20 steers, 318kg, for $1780 or 559c/kg.

J & S Kelly, Korumburra, sold 13 steers, 309kg, for $2080 or 673c/kg.

K Brislin, Mt Eccles, sold 14 Hereford steers, 10-11 months, 439kg, for $2680 or 610c/kg.

Melaleuca Pastoral Trust, Ruby, sold 14 steers, 538kg, for $3040 565c/kg.

E Gloster, Tarwin, sold 20 steers, 440kg, for $2550 or 534c/kg and 22 steers, 395kg, for $2200 or 556c/kg.

JT & P Fleming, Mertonvale, Willung, sold 15 steers, 396kg, for $2340 or 590c/kg.

S & L Stori sold 21 steers, 455kg, for $2720 or 597c/kg.

Molare Pty Ltd sold 10 steers, 424kg, for $2240 or 528c/kg.

How the heifers sold

In the heifers, Smithys Farm sold 13 heifers, 460kg, for $2050 or 445c/kg.

T & H Moscript sold 20 heifers, 407kg, for $2240 or 550c/kg.

P & G Johnston sold 20 heifers, 386kg, for $2090 or 541c/kg.

Hartay Family Trust sold 23 heifers, 348kg, for $2040 or 586c/kg, 23 heifers, 344kg, for $2040 or 593c/kg and 23 heifers, 316kg, for $1860 or 588c/kg.

P & H Miller sold nine heifers, 399kg, for $1910 or 478c/kg.



S & D Curtis sold 14 Angus heifers, 397kg, for $2100 or 528c/kg.



J Davies sold 17 Angus heifers, 358kg, for $1980 or 553c/kg.

Rosebank Farm sold seven Angus heifers, 380kg, for $1940 or 510c/kg.

R Reiske sold seven Simmental-cross heifers, 15 months, 426kg, for $2200 or 516c/kg and seven Angus heifers, 414kg, for $2140 or 516c/kg.

S & V Missen sold nine Charolais heifers, 381kg, for $1900 or 498c/kg and 13 heifers, 317kg, for $1700 or 536c/kg.

CW Littlejohn sold 17 Angus heifers, 16 months, 416kg, for $2220 or 533c/kg.

L & L Calder sold 14 heifers, 384kg, for $2160 or 565c/kg.