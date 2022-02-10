Farmers juggle fertiliser volatility

Farmers rationing their fertiliser use amid sky-high prices could lead to lower yields and higher global food prices.

That is according to Sparke Agricultural and Associates agronomist Matthew Sparke, Horsham, who said Victorian broadacre farmers had cut their phosphorus use back by 10-15 per cent this year.

"The high fertiliser prices have made people look a bit harder at their phosphorus levels on a paddock-by-paddock basis," Mr Sparke said.

"Growers are cautious about overspending on phosphorus because they also need a nitrogen budget and herbicide prices are up too.



"Will we see world production down because of this? Possibly.

"Farmers will feel exposed if grain prices come down in coming months - then we will see a rationing of nitrogen and top dressing."

Agronomists said most farmers secured mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP) and di-ammonium phosphate in early summer, while many have opted to wait for urea prices to come off the boil before purchasing ahead of winter sowing.

"Most people made commitments at $1200-$1400 a tonne for MAP and no commitments around urea, leaving that as long as they can with the hope it will come back considerably," Mr Sparke said.

He said legumes were key to organically fix nitrogen, reducing fertiliser bills and increasing overall profit, with farmers moving away from cereal-on-cereal crops.

While organic fertiliser alternatives such as chicken or pig manure were not widely adopted because of freight logistics, Victorian farmers were using advanced soil test data to identify the most profitable rates on individual paddocks.

Elders Ballarat farm production advisor Chris Walsh said when looking at alternatives, farmers' focus had been on accuracy.

"Those who have kept their phosphorus levels up are stepping down their use slightly because they have good levels, which is a low-risk option so they won't miss out on yield and will pick things up when prices eventually come back," Mr Walsh said.



"There won't be a reduction in the planted hectares but there has been a strong focus on soil and grid sampling with precision agriculture businesses looking at phosphorus levels across farms and paddocks."

