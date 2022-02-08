Grangeburn's stud stock to three states

Grangeburn Rhinestone (P)

* Total clearance of 13 bulls to $10,500, av $8038

* 3 of 4 females to $6500, av $5500

Wannon, Victoria, Simmental stud Grangeburn has had a near total clearance for its first online auction of bulls, females and genetic packages.

Stud principal Brodhi Carracher said he was "pretty stoked" with the result of the full-day sale on AuctionsPlus.

Bulls went to Queensland, SA and Victoria, with three selling for $10,000 a head.

The top-priced bull, Grangeburn Rhinestone, went to Yerwal Estate and Mt Mooney, Lucindale, SA.

"He had low birthweight, as well as performance, in the same package - he is pretty soft and quite a powerful bull as well," Mr Carracher said.

"I absolutely love the capacity in this embryo transfer bull, again from the JB Livestock herd.

"He's an outcross for most in Australia being by the now deceased FGAF Radioactive who has bred the house down in Canada and USA."

Mr Carracher described Rhinestone as an 'absolute tank' who had fat and intramuscular fat scans as good as any in the group.

Grangeburn Rhinestone recorded a birthweight of -2.1 kilograms, a 200-day growth of 7kg, a 440-day weight of 16kg and a 600-day weight of 14kg.

He had an eye muscle area of 3.4 square centimetres, a rib fat depth of 0.2 millimetres and rump fat of 0.1mm.

His retail beef yield was 0.6 per cent and intramuscular fat was 0.3pc.

"A couple of the Queensland fellas came down and had a look and then went home and bid online - the three heifers went to Queensland," Mr Carracher said.

"It was really active throughout the day, but it obviously really hotted up, with the timer heading for six o'clock," Mr Carracher said.

"There were plenty of bids and a few volume buyers, who bought three bulls each."

The bulls sold to Queensland would be used over Brahman-cross cows, while others were going into an Angus and SimAngus cows and Herefords and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross females.

