Gemini's $4600 summer high

TOP: Ray White GTSM James Brown, with Gemini's Craig and Chloe Mitchell, with Ellie McDonald (centre), Dadswell Bridge. Photo by Janine Elen, Outriders Media.

Prices hit $4600 at the 11th annual summer White Suffolk ram sale for Gemini Prime Lamb Sires, Werneth.

The sale averaged $1476, which principal Craig Mitchell said was an opportunity for new and returning clients to acquire affordable leading genetics.

"Our rams' performance and structure are some of the best you can get, with figures in the top 10 to 20 per cent of terminal sires, so the sheep presented value on the day," Mr Mitchell said.

Ellie McDonald, Hopea White Suffolk, Dadswells Bridge, purchased the top price, Lot 5, a ram lamb son of Gemini 170470. The ram recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 0.34 for birth weight, 12.05 for weaning weight, 18.81 post-weaning weight, and 2.41 for eye muscle.

"We were pretty happy with the day. While clearance was back, the average was good and there has been plenty of demand since," Mr Mitchell said.

"We sold eight stud rams to clients, including four into NSW."

This included the second-highest price of $3600, paid by Jono Hicks, Hanaton Partnership, Kaniva, for Lot 6 - another son of 170470.

The ram lamb measured 0.19 BWT, 11.6 WWT, 18.19 PWT, 3.44 PEMD, and 0.97 PFAT, with a Terminal Carcase Production index of 150.42.

The stud offered 100 per cent of the sale price of Lot 10 to the Inverleigh & Districts Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, which fetched $1600.

Another feature of the sale included the May 2021 drop ram lambs of Farrer 190001; a sire purchased by Gemini and Bundarra Downs White Suffolks for $13500 in September 2020.

His progeny topped at $3000, paid for Lot 29 - a ram with a TCP index of 155.21, 0.19 BW, 11.36 WWT, 18.61 PWT, 3.61 PEMD, and 0.9 PFAT.

Volume buyers included return clients, Glenample Pty Ltd, Princetown, who purchased seven rams to a top price $1800, av $1360, the Keating family Werneth with five rams to $1200, av $1100 and Peel Trading, Wingeel, with nine rams to top price of $1500, av $1120.

"It has been a very good season and the future for lamb prices and red meat in general looks pretty bright. We will continue to focus on breeding sheep with high lamb survival, easy lambing, low birth weight, strong growth and heavy yielding progeny," Mr Mitchell said.