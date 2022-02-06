Teen's tough grind pays off

ON HER WAY: Timboon's Caprice Baillie, 18, will soon head to Melbourne to study teaching after being named the DemoDAIRY Foundation's 2022 Powell Legacy Fund school scholarship winner.

Timboon's Caprice Baillie has been juggling four different part-time jobs to help support her move to university, but that's all about to change after she won a $10,000 scholarship on Monday.

The 2022 Powell Legacy Fund school scholarship, administered by the DemoDAIRY Foundation, will help the 18-year-old pay her rent over the next three years after she was accepted into the Bachelor of Primary and Secondary Education at Australian Catholic University in Melbourne.



Ms Baillie said she was thrilled at the opportunity to study her dream career.



"It was my top preference, so I was thrilled and keen to get going" she said.



"I've never lived in Melbourne or been there much so I'm quite nervous, but I've got my accommodation organised only 15 minutes from the university.



"The scholarship will be a massive help and my parents were very relieved."

With a background in community volunteering, including working at a Christian outreach program in 2019 and helping to plant trees after the St Patrick's Day bushfires, Ms Baillie first heard about the scholarship at school and found out more through her role as a firefighter with the Timboon Fire Brigade.

She said she planned on returning to the region as a qualified teacher and encouraged others to apply for the scholarships.

"This will give me the opportunity to give back to my community, through providing education to future students and creating a greater sense of purpose and belonging," Ms Baillie said.

"I aspired to do teaching from a young age after having a teacher who left an everlasting impression that helped to shape me into the person I am today.



"Looking back on that year of my life it made me aware teaching is crucial to all aspects of development and since then it's something I've been passionate to reciprocate."



Visit demodairy.com.au/scholarships-and-grants for more information.



