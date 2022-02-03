Glasser puts down the gavel after 35yrs

Ray White Livestock GTSM stud stock manager Michael Glasser has announced his retirement. Photo: Supplied

Ray White Livestock GTSM stud stock manager Michael Glasser last week announced his retirement from the agency business after building a strong livestock industry following over 35 years.

"The last four years haven't been easy with my health, and the decision was partly based around that and also the fact that it was time, after 35 years in the industry, to spend time with my family and do something for me," Mr Glasser said. "It has been a very difficult decision."

Featured in the January 20 Behind the Gavel stories, Mr Glasser sold his Glasser Total Sales Management (GTSM) business to James Brown of Ray White Rural Livestock and has continued the business alongside Mr Brown and Ryan Morris.

"Ryan will be taking over the lead stud stock role in the business going forward," he said. "I believe Ryan is quite a talented auctioneer and he will maintain the standards of service and auctioneering expected in industry."

Mr Glasser said the highlight of his career has been working with some of the most dynamic agents and breeders and producers in the sheep, cattle, and equine industries since 1989.

"It has been tremendously humbling to be allowed into that world and have that acceptance in that side of the industry," he said.

"When I announced my retirement the level of support, gratitude and thanks I received has made it all worthwhile.

"There are too many people to thank. There is a great cross section of individuals that have supported Maz and me since we started the business."

Mr Glasser said he thanks everyone for the outpouring of support as well as the opportunities and memories they have been afforded over the years.

"The people I've met is an absolute career highlight," he said. "I love selling and making a difference."

Being able to retire at a time when the industry is at such a high, and to have seen and been a part of it, is rewarding for Mr Glasser.

"Everyone in the industry is receiving the benefits they deserve from the hard work they have put in," he said. "Everyone is getting something out of it at the moment and being able to go at that time is rewarding."

