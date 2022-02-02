Stock & Land Beef Week heads to western Vic for second last day

+58 Photos by Bryce Eishold, Andrew Miller ,Jess Parker and Glen Watson.





















































































































MORE GALLERIES

Stock & Land Beef Week headed to western Victoria for the second last day of the 2022 showcase.



The 31st annual event featured 24 studs across the region including Alto, Banquet, Barwidgee, Claremont, Ennerdale, Francs, Langi Kal Kal, Jaclinton, Mount Difficult, Mount William, Murdeduke, Nampara, Otway Felix, Pelican Rise, PJ Cattle Co, Ronsard, Tanybryn Park, Tee Jay Livestock, Te Mania, Tooronga, Turanga, Weatherly, Willoughby and Yarram Park.



More than 7000 bulls from 140 studs representing 30 breeds will be on display over the next eight days until February 3, 2022, in Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia.

Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.

We would love to see your photos too! Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #BeefWeek2022, and by tagging us in them.

You can hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, tweet us via @StockandLand on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.