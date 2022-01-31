North-east Victorian studs open up for Stock & Land Beef Week

+25



















































The fifth day of Stock & Land Beef Week headed to north-east Victoria on Monday where 12 beef studs opened their gates to showcase their breeding and genetics.

The studs included Bellaspur, Brewer Beef, Chateau, Clarinda, Glenpoll, Jade Park, Morham, Prime, Rangan, Rosstulla, Strevan Park and Tarcombe.

The event has already visited studs in southern NSW, Gippsland and central Victoria and is set to head to north-west Victoria on Tuesday.



