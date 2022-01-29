West Gippsland studs in the spotlight for Stock & Land Beef Week

+31 Photos by Joely Mitchell and Bryce Eishold.































































A dozen studs across West Gippsland took part on day three of Stock & Land Beef Week on Saturday.

Studs along the Princes Highway from Pakenham to Trafalgar and further afield at places including Mirboo North and Neerim South took part in the 31st year of the annual beef event.

Studs which opened their gates included Absolute, Balgowan Gold, Blackjack, Bowman, Doben Park, Milky Way, Merlewood, Mt Ararat, Tarwin South, Kolora, Raedean Reds and Wattlewood.

