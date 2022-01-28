Ten studs showcase Gippsland genetics for day two of Beef Week

Stock & Land Beef Week day two photos - Central and East Gippsland

Eastern Victorian cattle studs were on show on Friday for day two of Stock & Land's Beef Week.

The studs which opened their gates included Charellen, Karoonda, Josslyn, Mawarra Genetics, Mundook, Newcomen, Nunniong, Sharinda, Warringa and Willack.

From Delegate, NSW, to Bairnsdale and several locations in between, people headed to these properties to get an insight into some of the best genetics on offer in East Gippsland.

Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.

