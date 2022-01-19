Young breeder earns ultimate reward

+111































































































































































































































At just 15 years of age, Jett Easterbrook has already spent a great deal of time in the dairy show ring.

On Monday that time was rewarded when he took out the Australian grand champion heifer Award in the youth show at International Dairy Week.

"I've been involved pretty much my whole life," he said.

"So I am pretty excited and happy with the result."

The winning heifer Warrain Askn Express was bought by Jett, with his parents Ross and Jade chipping in part of the $10,000 purchase price, at the Warrain Jerseys first stage dispersal sale in November.



Jett is continuing the family's winning ways, with the Easterbrooks having enjoyed considerable success at IDW over the years.

Jett said he was glad to be back showing cows after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year's event.

Youth show judge Jade Sieben agreed that it was great to be back.

In announcing the champions she said she had made some amazing memories at IDW in the past 25 years.

"And if anything over the last two years has taught us is to cherish those memories and don't take things for granted," she said.

"Not all the best memories are made out here in the middle of the ring, they are made at home getting the cows ready, they are made in the wash rack rinsing, catching up with friends you see only once a year.

"So treasure those memories."

Mrs Sieben said the champion, which had earlier taken out the senior champion in milk heifer - junior leader award, was everything she was looking for in a heifer.



"From the moment this heifer walked into the ring, I just couldn't take my eyes off her," she said.

"She is an amazing young cow.

"She's just got that perfect combination of dairy strength and she's so open and she's so deep and she's got this beautifully attached udder.



"She's got beautiful texture of udder and she's walking out on a really nice set of feet and legs."

The reserve champion had earlier been named the senior champion in milk heifer - senior leader award winner.



Mrs Sieben said Brookbora Dainty 317, owned by Brookbora Jerseys, Tennyson, Vic, was a heifer to admire for the height and width of its rear udder.

The junior champion heifer - junior leader was Quality Ridge Sidekick Jane, owned by Quality Ridge, Kyabram, Vic, while the junior champion heifer - senior leader was Finesse Reagan Maisie, owned by Casey Treloar, Victor Harbor, SA.



Ms Treloar said Maisie came from her 2018 World Ayrshire Photographic Competition yearling winner Finesse Burdette Marcie.



Marcie won the junior champion heifer - junior leader award at IDW in 2018.



"So this is a back-to-back dam and daughter," Ms Treloar said.



"It's an incredible privilege to have bred an animal and to have done so well in such a strong show - even with numbers down, the quality was there."



But the win was bittersweet for Ms Treloar who had decided if Maisie was successful in the show, it would be sold at the IDW sale on Wednesday night.

"It's incredibly exciting to have won," she said.



"I really do love breeding Ayrshires.



"The Ayrshire breed has come a long way - there was some tremendous Ayrshires in the ring today.

"The feeling is of elation and joy and you can't help but feel proud of what you breed."

Ms Treloar's Finesse Genetics stud of 16 is housed on Fleurieu Peninsula in the herd of Wes and Rita Hurrell.



YOUTH SHOW RESULTS

Grand champion heifer

Champion: Warrain Askn Express, Jett Easterbrook, Tatura, Vic, leader Jett Easterbrook.

Reserve: Brookbora Dainty 317, Brookbora Jerseys, Tennyson, Vic, leader Kaitlyn Aitkens.

Senior Champion in Milk Heifer - Junior Leader

Champion: Warrain Askn Express.



Reserve: Brookbora Eileen 130, Brookbora Jerseys, leader Anna Dickson.

Senior Champion in Milk Heifer - Senior Leader

Champion: Brookbora Dainty 317.

Reserve: Jackiah Valin Charm 3097, S Reid & B Egan, Korumburra South, Vic, leader Patrick Anderson.

Junior Champion Heifer - Junior Leader

Champion: Quality Ridge Sidekick Jane, Quality Ridge, Kyabram, Vic, leader Cooper Fisher.

Reserve: Eastview Adorable Bonnie, Eastview Holsteins, Congupna, Vic, leader Abbie Robinson.

Junior Champion Heifer - Senior Leader

Champion: Finesse Reagan Maisie, Casey Treloar, Victor Harbor, SA, leader Angus Fraser.

Reserve: Pasadena Colton Beautiful, leader Renee Anderson.

Youth showmanship challenge

The Sheri Martin Youth Showmanship Competition attracted a large number of competitors across the four age groups.

It was judged by multiple showmanship award winner Zoe Hayes, Llandovery Illawarras, Girgarre, Vic.

YOUTH SHOWMANSHIP RESULTS

Senior Champion Handler 18 to 20 Years of Age on day of show



Champion: Rebekah Love. Reserve: Tahlia Railton.

Intermediate Champion Handler 14 to 17 Years of Age on day of show.

Champion: Sienna Ross. Reserve: Anna Dickson.

Primary Champion Handler 11 to 13 Years of Age on day of show.

Champion: Shae Tweddle. Reserve: Ruby Polson.

Junior Champion Handler 8 to 10 Years of Age on day of show.

Champion: Ainsley Bawden. Reserve: Isabella Polson.

Fancy Dress Class - 7 years and under



1st: Zara and Elle Swadesir. 2nd: Caitlin Eagles.

