Bairnsdale cows and calves sell to $4080 in first sale for 2022

SALE-O: Fewer than 300 cattle were yarded at Bairnsdale's first store cattle sale on Friday.

A small and mixed yarding of cattle was yarded at Bairnsdale's first store cattle sale for the year on Friday where cow and calf units were the highlight, fetching a top price of $4080.

Fewer than 300 cattle were yarded for the fortnightly store cattle sale, 600 head down on the last 2021 sale.

Agents said cattle were few and far between ahead of a large store sale planned at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange on January 28.

Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said the sale was lacking in quality due to that reason.

"It was very mixed because everyone is saving their good cattle for the next sale," Mr Jones said.

"There's always some very good weaner cattle as well some older cattle as well at that sale."

Dairy and crossbred cattle featured heavily throughout the sale, according to agents, while well-bred calves were in short supply.



M & J Brady, Tyers, sold a pen of second and third calving Angus cows with four and five-month old calves at foot, the cows rejoined to a Millah Murrah bull for eight weeks, for $4080.



J Cunningham, Swan Reach, sold six Angus steers, 18 months, 515kg, for $2440 or 473 cents a kilogram.

Kerr Agriculture, Woodside, sold nine Angus steers, 12 months, 366kg, for $2200 or 601c/kg.

The same vendor also sold 13 Angus heifers, 12 months, 336kg, for $1810 or 538c/kg.



Meat & Livestock Australia said prices were up to $200 a head cheaper compared to the last sale in 2021.

"The buyers gallery was relatively spacious with several orders from across Gippsland absent while locals made up the majority of the buying group," MLA said.



P & G Ganci, Wy Yung, sold seven Angus steers, 10-12 months, 352kg, for $2030 or 576c/kg.

M & J Brady, Tyers, sold 12 Limousin heifers, 12 months, 330kg, for $1770 or 536c/kg.