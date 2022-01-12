East coast areas set to cop summer rain

Much of the north east and elevated parts of central Gippsland had more than 100 millimetres of rain last week.



The highest weekly rainfall total from January 5 to 11 was 159mm at Anglers Rest, in the Bundarrah Valley.



An area of north east Victoria and southern New South Wales has already had more than twice its average rainfall for January.



There were lower totals across south west Victoria, while the north west remained dry.



There is more rain forecast for Victoria this week, with showers and the chance of thunderstorms.

Root zone soil moisture for the beginning of January is mixed across south eastern Australia.



Soils are drier than average across western Victoria and extending into South Australia and across western Tasmania, but wetter than average for the eastern third of Victoria and much of NSW.

February to April 2022 is likely to be wetter than average for the Northern Territory's Top End, Queensland and eastern parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania - but drier than average for western Tasmania.



Only small areas of Victoria have an increased chance of unusually high three-month rainfall - in the top 20 per cent of records.



But further north, parts of NSW and much of Queensland are up to twice as likely as usual to have extreme seasonal rainfall totals.

High streamflows are likely at most forecast locations in eastern Australia for December 2021 to February 2022.

Water storages in the Murray-Darlin Basin are 90pc full as of January 8, falling 0.5pc during the past month.



Storages in the South East Coast (Victoria) division are 54.3pc, rising 1.4pc during the past month.



By the end of 2021 - and for the first time in five years - there were no areas with formally monitored drought periods anywhere in Australia.

Days and nights are likely to be warmer than average across most of Australia for February to April - except for parts of eastern NSW and extending into eastern Gippsland, where days are likely to be cooler than average.

The wet outlook for parts of eastern Australia is being driven by the continuing La Nina event in the tropical Pacific.



International climate models show this La Nina event is likely to last until early autumn.



La Nina events increase the chances of above-average summer rainfall for northern and eastern Australia.



Sea surface temperatures are warmer than average around tropical Australia and are also likely to be contributing to the wet outlook in the coming months.