Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

Farmers opposed to mining must band together to fight them, says cropper

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 30 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Milgate family, Beau, Natalie Krause, Charlie and Ryan, are opposed to a mine, planned for four kilometres away from their property. Picture supplied by Ryan Milgate
The Milgate family, Beau, Natalie Krause, Charlie and Ryan, are opposed to a mine, planned for four kilometres away from their property. Picture supplied by Ryan Milgate

A prominent Wimmera cropping leader has urged farmers, who may be affected by mining developments, to band together to fight the proposals or hold companies to account if projects go ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.