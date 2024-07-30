Farmers opposed to mining must band together to fight them, says cropper

A prominent Wimmera cropping leader has urged farmers, who may be affected by mining developments, to band together to fight the proposals or hold companies to account if projects go ahead.
Astron Corporation is proposing to develop a rare earth and mineral sands mine four kilometres from Ryan Milgate's property.
He said it was one of several mining projects proposed for the region.
"We have got four or five different projects, all through the district, and it's really a matter of sticking together as a regional community and saying this is not what we want our community to look like," he said.
Groups opposing the mining projects would be represented at the Mallee Machinery Field Days, Speed, to get their message across, he said.
"We want to inform people and say 'hey, this is what's coming," Mr Milgate said.
"It kind of feels like there is a bit of a gold rush going at the moment for rare earths, driven by renewables and electric cars.
"It seems like all of the Wimmera, from Horsham through to Swan Hill, is in some shape or form being either explored, or miners are staking their pegs, and wanting to have a crack at this gold rush."
The Donald and Jackson projects, being developed by Hong Kong-based miner Astron,
Astron Corporation recently gained $183 million in funding for the rare earth and mineral sands venture, with construction expected to start next year.
The project is one of the world's largest underdeveloped heavy mineral sand resources.
It is expected to produce 7,200 tonnes of rare earth concentrates a year, including an average annual production of 228,700t of heavy metals concentrates, containing final product equivalents of 42,500t of zircon and 152,000t of titania.
Mr Milgate said the key concerns, if the mines went ahead, were pollution, loss of productive land, rehabilitation and the impact on roads.
"We are an agricultural community and particularly in our part of the Wimmera, we have some of the most versatile soils in Australia, in that we can grow basically any crop we like," he said.
"We see it as a real shame, they want to dig that up."
He said questions had been raised about rehabilitation, once the mine's life was exhausted.
"We don't see the evidence of any mines that have operated in Victoria that have done, from start to finish, a proper rehabilitation job," he said.
"Farmers who have had mineral sands on their farm are saying if they knew then what they know now they would never have been supportive of it."
He said he was not saying Astron would not rehabilitate the land, but he was not willing to take the risk.
Mr Milgate admitted that it was unlikely the mines would be stopped.
"I don't know if we can, but the more we look into it we see the oversight of the regulator is quite loose," he said.
"We are wanting to make sure that if it does happen it's done right and the undertakings from the businesses are done properly."
He said he had "jumped on board" to support groups like Mine Free Mallee Farms (MFMF), a community group which described itself as "passionate about protecting their prime agricultural cropping country, their health, homes and lifestyle from mining."
They are opposed to the Goschen Rare Earths and Mineral Sands Project, about 35km south of Swan Hill in the Gannawarra Shire council area.
He said he was also supportive of Mine Free Wimmera Farms, opposing a project at Dooen, which he was also concerned about.
"If we get heavy mineral concentrates or rare earth blowing into the Viterra site, for arguments sake, we are compromising the whole region," he said.
The other key concern was the impact on the roads - "there will be significantly increased traffic on roads that can't handle the volume and frequency we have got now".
Astron has been contacted for comment.
