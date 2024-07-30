Victoria's most dangerous roads have been revealed in the latest RACV study

Potholes and poor road condition are the top issues identified by more than 7000 Victorians, who responded to the latest RACV My Country Road survey.
The survey found 64 per cent of participants identified potholes and road conditions as the number one safety issue, up from 46pc three years ago.
"More than 7,000 Victorians have provided us with data about safety on our regional roads, with potholes or poor road condition being the number one safety issue," RACV Head of Policy James Williams said.
It was important RACV closely examined what Victorians believed what the factors contributing to unsafe road conditions were, so it could provide that information to all levels of government and encourage action.
The 60 kilometres of the Melba Highway, from Coldstream to Yea, received the most responses regarding safety concerns, followed by Tylden-Woodend Road, Kilmore Road from Monegeetta to Gisborne, and the Goulburn Valley Highway from Nagambie to Shepparton.
The results come as the state government has admitted it has failed to meet road surfacing and resealing targets.
The last survey, in 2021, rated dangerous driver behaviour as the biggest safety concern, but this year double the number of respondents rated poor road conditions as the biggest threat, compared with dangerous driving.
The survey found 14pc of participants supported "a lower or more appropriate speed limit" as a measure to improve road safety, rising to 56pc on the top 12 worst roads.
"60pc of survey participants think that improving road surfaces should be the priority road safety solution," Mr Williams said.
"Sixteen of the twenty-one most dangerous roads identified in the 2021 survey received upgrades and improvements by government; but more work needs to be undertaken to improve the safety of regional roads."
The number of responses to the 2024 My Country Road survey increased by more than 75 per cent from the 4,000 responses to the 2021 survey.
Melissa White runs a farm butchers shop at Dixons Creek and said the condition of the Melba Highway was "shocking".
"The holes are getting deeper and deeper, it's crazy," Ms White said.
"I haven't seen them doing any patch up work, no."
Recent rain had not helped the road conditions, she said.
"A lot of my customers come up and down and are too scared to come up the road, because they are scared of getting a flat tyre."
She said the road through Yarra Glen, to Kangaroo Ground was even worse, with holes resulting in punctured tyres.
Parts of Whanregarwhen Station, Yea, front the Melba Highway, near the town and manager Andrew Baynes said the route "needed some major repairs".
He said he was not surprised by the survey results.
"It's all pretty much the same - since the recent rain there are holes opening back up there that they have already fixed - it's a bit of a disappointment, really."
"There's bits of it that haven't been fixed since last winter."
He said rain sat in the potholes then lifted the pavement, "it loosens it up and every time someone hits them, it pulls it up a bit".
He said it had an impact, when moving machinery along the highway.
"You have to watch out for them (potholes), plus everything else, whether it's deer, or kangaroos or wombats - plus the snow traffic."
Roads Minister Melissa Horne welcomed the survey and said wet conditions over a number of years had hampered repairs.
"Right at the start, when we were going to get out there and do road maintenance, those catastrophic floods hit so much of Victoria," she said.
Ms Horne said 63 of Victoria's 79 councils were hit by flooding.
"That had a massive impact on our roads" she said.
There was currently $10 billion set aside, over the next decade, "to be able to plan our road maintenance much more strategically than we have ever done in the past," she said.
The government had set aside $964 million in this year's budget.
"We can now do things on our road network we have been unable to do in the last two years - it's about responding to the road network," Ms Horne said.
"But that's why this work - coupled with the response from the community - allows us, when October comes this year when it is warmer and drier, to get our road crews back out doing the important rehabilitation work
The full results of the My Country Road survey are available at racv.com.au/haveyoursay
