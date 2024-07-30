Stock & Land
Victoria's most dangerous roads have been revealed in the latest RACV study

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated July 30 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
RACV Head of Policy James Williams says the data indicates the condition of regional roads has become a major safety concern for Victorians. Pictures of the Melba Highway and Mr Williams supplied by the RACV
Potholes and poor road condition are the top issues identified by more than 7000 Victorians, who responded to the latest RACV My Country Road survey.

