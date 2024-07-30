Reliable southern Mallee broadacre land on the market for $1800/acre

A hefty chunk of cropping country in the southern Mallee is on the market for $1800 per acre.
The big block is located at Ninyeunook, between Wycheproof and Quambatook.
The farm takes in 763 hectares (1886 acres) meaning the prospective buyer would need around $3.4 million to meet the suggested price.
The offer on Settlement Road is the flat cropping country typical in this reliable yet low rainfall area of the state's grain belt.
Quambatook's annual average rainfall is around 360mm although the past two years have been much wetter than that and this season had bounced back from a slow start.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts say the land is well suited to cropping and grazing and provides an "outstanding" opportunity.
The block is 34km from Wycheproof and 19km from Quambatook, or even 162km from Bendigo.
There is no home on the block but it does have a disused shearing shed and working sheep yards.
For those thinking of running stock along with the crops, it has 10 surface dams and access to the GWM pipeline with a header tank and stock trough.
There are stands of native timber across the farm for stock shelter.
Soils across the property are mainly black grey heavy self-mulching types.
Two seasonal creeks cross the property.
Interestingly, there was once a town just to the north of this property called Towaninnie, later gazetted as Towaninny, which was named after a pastoral run founded there.
For more information contact Alister Kemp from Nutrien Harcourts on 0407 965641.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.