Farming communities devastated during Black Summer fires receive first snow of 2024

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 30 2024 - 11:05am
Graziers at several remote Victorian farming communities have reported their first decent snowfall of the season with snow falling below 600 metres.

