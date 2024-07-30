Farming communities devastated during Black Summer fires receive first snow of 2024

Graziers at several remote Victorian farming communities have reported their first decent snowfall of the season with snow falling below 600 metres.
Communities such as Wulgulmerang, Gelantipy, Butchers Ridge, Bonang and Aberfeldy all recorded reasonable falls at the weekend as alpine villages at Mount Baw Baw, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller recorded big dumps of snow.
Butchers Ridge graziers Alfred Hackett and Amy Rogers said they received two millimetres of rain on Saturday night before it started to snow.
"All of a sudden everything went quiet and lo and behold it just started snowing," Mr Hackett said.
The pair run Bayrook Pastoral along with Ms Roger's mum, Julie Rogers, and run about 1400 first-cross ewes and 300 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross cows.
New-season lambs were about eight and nine weeks old when the snow fell, which was recorded as far south as W Tree and as far north as Black Mountain and up towards the Victorian-NSW border.
Mr Hackett said the last comparable snowfall was in May 2023 when close to 180mm of snow fell.
The elevation at Butchers Ridge is about 745 metres above sea level, however, the Bureau of Meteorology said falls were recorded below 600 metres.
Butchers Ridge has received just 537mm of rain since January 1, after recording a total of about 1000mm in 2023 and 1258mm in 2022.
This year's rainfall included 160mm in June and 76mm for July.
"The ground is absolutely saturated at the moment," Mr Hackett said.
"Our dams are nearly at three-quarters to almost full and have fresh water running into them."
Ms Rogers, 36, has spent her life at Butchers Ridge and said she was shearing at grazier Gordon Moon's property at Wulgulmerang on Monday and snow was still visible around the shearing shed and in the paddocks.
"Normally up here we get one dump a year and that is pretty standard, but from when I was a kid we used to get a lot more frequent and bigger snow falls with a lot more depth in them," she said.
Ms Rogers said the livestock, including the eight and nine-week-old lambs, fared well in the cold conditions.
In a stark comparison, in 2020, Bayrook Pastoral was a victim of the Black Summer bushfires and lost 730 hectares of pasture, 14 kilometres of fencing and 360 rolls of silage.
"Some of our bush has been annihilated, I say it's been nuked because there's just nothing left," Julie Rogers told Stock & Land after the January 2020 blaze.
"The trees on my property towards the Snowy River are just blackened sticks."
At Wulgulmerang, 30 kilometres north of Butchers Ridge, Gordon Moon recorded four or five inches, or up to 120mm of snow around his homestead.
"It used to happen all the time in winter, two or three times a year, but it doesn't happen much these days," he said.
"I've seen snow knee-deep and that was in about 2004, but we usually get a fall once a year."
Shearing was in full swing on his property on Monday ahead of the September lambing period.
Mr Moon trades as GA & SA Moon Pastoral and runs sheep and cattle, shearing 2500 Merino ewes and wethers which produce 50 bales of wool each year.
The superfine wool records an average micron of 17.
"When we shear the sheep, we have a really good scrub shelter where the sheep go so they are well protected," he said.
Bonang cattle farmer Jamie Ingram, who farms with his parents Kelvin and Wendy Ingram, said his family's property had received three dustings of snow since Saturday.
The family runs 350 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross breeders and is in the midst of calving.
The most recent snow dusting was on Tuesday morning, while the highest part of their country at about 800 metres recorded about two inches or 50mm of snow.
The snow coincided with 20mm of rain, and followed on from 100mm of rain the week before and 177mm in June.
"The groundwater table was also full prior to this most recent rain and snow event, so it's very wet," Mr Ingram said.
Bureau of Meteorology community information officer Patch Clapp said isolated locations in East Gippsland recorded snow below 600 metres at the weekend.
"The snow levels lowered in the wake of a strong cold front, which brought a cold air mass over southeastern parts of the country," Mr Clapp said.
"Whilst relatively dry, there was still enough moisture in the air for precipitation to fall as snow across Victoria.
"Frosty and foggy mornings are on the cards right through until Friday, but lack of moisture means no further snowfall until the weekend where it will likely be confined to alpine areas."
