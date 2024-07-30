Shearing, Merino lambs and crimson rosellas: a view from readers and their paddocks

Shearing is in full swing in some Victorian shearing sheds, including in north-east Victoria where woolgrower Russell Bennett captured some of the shearing mid-action.
"We are on a Merino sheep property at Everton upper... and just received 14 millimetres of rain which was badly needed," Mr Bennett said.
The photo was taken on a farm named Rainbow Ridge.
Western Victorian farmer Nick Banks was another woolgrower active with the camera recently, snapping a photo of some Merino ewes while he was feeding them in the paddock.
Central Victorian farmer Geraldine Fasso, Mia Mia, sent in a photo of a crimson rosella near Heathcote.
Mrs Fasso said the bird was "having a munch" in a liquid amber tree.
"Their feathers look so velvety," she said.
Tag your agriculture photos @StockandLand on Instagram or send them via email to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.