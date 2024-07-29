Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

'Fabulous season': Gippsland farmers fare well through ideal winter conditions

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated July 30 2024 - 8:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef farmer Tim Wilson, Labertouche, said he and neighbouring farmers have had an unbelievable season with strong grass growth throughout winter. Picture by Barry Murphy
Beef farmer Tim Wilson, Labertouche, said he and neighbouring farmers have had an unbelievable season with strong grass growth throughout winter. Picture by Barry Murphy

Farmers in west Gippsland have fared well this winter with good conditions for grass growth and thriving stock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.