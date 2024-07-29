'Fabulous season': Gippsland farmers fare well through ideal winter conditions

Farmers in west Gippsland have fared well this winter with good conditions for grass growth and thriving stock.
Many now looked forward to a favourable spring with banks of unused fodder.
Beef farmer Tim Wilson, Labertouche, ran 1300 cattle on 460 hectares and said the area's winter weather conditions had been "quite unbelievable".
"We had five inches of rain in March and then we were away and dancing," he said.
"Then we had this dry winter with grass growing through winter."
Mr Wilson said the season had been "ideal for cattle" and he had been able to finish steers at 18 months which would usually be kept to just under two years.
"We've had to feed out less, they've had grass ahead of them and they still have grass ahead of them," he said.
"Normally, now is the pinch point and I've still got grass growing in paddocks ahead of them and I'm only feeding four or five bales a day.
"Most of the time, from the end of March, I've been feeding up to 10 bales a day."
Mr Wilson said the farm usually had issues with too much rain over the winter months but not this year.
"It's been unbelievable to have a nice dry winter here which is important to us because we can get a bit wet," he said.
"That's probably more of an issue, dealing with mud in winter rather than the dry in summer.
"A dry winter for us is really good and then getting the rain in spring, which it looks like we're getting now."
He acknowledged the season was very different from that endured by farmers in northwest Victoria in recent months and said he had been very lucky.
Angus breeder Fiona Glover, Lang Lang, agreed with Mr Wilson's outlook.
She said farmers in her area had been "blessed" with the season.
"It's been a little bit colder but we're still growing grass and it's about what we'd expect," she said.
"We are in the hot seat here to be able to finish cattle."
Ms Glover said the drier conditions meant her farm was not as wet underfoot and there had been less poaching by cattle.
"We get a chance to get around without making a mess," she said.
She described the conditions faced by farmers elsewhere in the state as "tragic" and was hesitant to be too positive about her own favourable season.
Like Mr Wilson, Ms Glover had ample silage stocks remaining and was "comfortable" for feed.
She said it was a shame so much of the agricultural land around her was being snapped up for housing as it was one of the best places in Victoria to grow food.
She suggested the government should be reminded of this when considering planning for development.
Beef farmer Tony Morgan, Bayles, said it had been a "reasonable growing season".
His multi species paddocks had performed really well with sufficient feed for his beef herd.
"Once we get a bit of warmth, things are going to start jumping out of the ground here," he said.
"In our area, we've done alright.
"I'm actually reasonably optimistic that we'll have a good spring."
Mr Morgan said the days were now getting longer again and conditions were again improving for grass growth.
He said his cows and calves were all looking "really healthy" and doing well, and it had been a good winter to keep stock thriving.
