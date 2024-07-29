Artificial intelligence cameras set to match lambs to dams in the sheep paddock

Artificial intelligence cameras are set to match lambs to dams in Australia's sheep paddocks.
The technology, spearheaded by AI startup Genesmith and trialled in Hopetoun, could revolutionise the sheep industry, and was expected to be launched for commercial use later this year.
Genesmith founder and chief executive of Nextgen Agri Dr Mark Ferguson, New Zealand, highlighted the potential of the innovation at the BestWool/BestLamb conference in Ballarat recently.
The AI technology used cameras to autonomously pair up ewes to their lambs in the paddock, something EID tagging couldn't do, according to Dr Ferguson.
He said there was currently an information gap which was holding back the full analysis of a flock's performance.
"For sheep, knowledge is power, and the problem with our industry is we're running big numbers of animals so we can't find out individual information," he said.
"We can run 300 ewes at weaning, take those lambs off, and we'll see some lambs that are almost ready to market, some that look terrible, some ewes that are really hurting and some that are really fat, and we've no idea about what's happening in that paddock in terms of [an individual ewe's] productivity."
Dr Ferguson said performance measurement at an individual ewe level was "pretty much zero, unless you're into seed stock".
He said Genesmith therefore set out to find a system which would work out which lambs belonged to which ewes.
This AI was possible after his team determined that each sheep had a different face and was identifiable by an AI camera.
Such a camera which "never sleeps" could be placed in a paddock, constantly monitoring the flock.
Dr Ferguson said the apparatus worked by constantly zooming in and out on individual ewes and lambs, finding which were regularly nearby each other and matching them.
The technology required five different types of AI running at once, all in the one machine, and using little data movement.
"The camera doesn't sleep, it tracks them and moves around with them," he said as he demonstrated a video of the camera working in real time.
Dr Ferguson said the AI technology essentially cut out the need for labour and it meant when a flock was gathered up to weaned, for example, a producer could record which ewes had the best lambs.
As well as the genetic gains made, he explained that the camera AI could also have other roles in future.
"Once we've got cameras in the paddock, the world is our oyster in terms of actually doing some of the other stuff," he said.
This work could include developing real-time welfare alerts for sheep.
He said the camera could monitor which sheep were grazing, which were spending a lot of time lying down, ruminating or limping, and compare that to the norm to advise a farmer on corrective action if required.
"If we can predict whether an animal is grazing or not based on the cameras, does that tell us when we're starting to get an early worm burden?", he asked.
"Do we then make a different management decision than we were going to?"
This again could cut out the need for as much on-farm labour if the monitoring of a sheep flock was being carried out by AI cameras.
The potential within the sheep industry was endless, Dr Ferguson said, as he encouraged farmers to think outside the box of where AI could be led next.
"There's big opportunities generally in livestock for this kind of technology," he said.
"The reason we want to get this technology out to you guys is because farmers are amazing once you know what's possible.
"I think we're just getting started and we are only limited by our imagination."
Some of these other uses involved using AI cameras to IMF score beef, for example.
Hundreds of photos of IMF-scored beef cuts could be fed to the computer and the AI would then learn what photo suggested what IMF score and then when a new photo is captured, make an informed prediction.
"[AI has] an insane amount of power, particularly when it's trained well, and you ask it something it's been trained accurately on," Dr Ferguson said.
He said there could also be a market benefit to the use of the technology.
"We also think it's going to underpin premium markets," he said.
"The brands love this stuff - the concept of monitoring [livestock] more often or with more detail."
Dr Ferguson's journey to kick-start the use of AI in Australian sheep farming started seven years ago in Silicon Valley, California, US.
Sitting in a lecture about the emerging innovation, he said his ears immediately pricked up for what he saw as something with huge potential in Australia.
"For as long as I can remember, I've been really passionate about our future and passionate about innovation in our industry and the opportunities that this industry provides," he said.
"In the last couple of years you'd have to be hiding under a rock if you haven't at least heard of AI."
