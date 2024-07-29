Livestock transport representatives set to meet over South Yarra crash

Representatives of Victoria's leading livestock carrying lobby group are set to meet with Department of Transport and Planning officials, later this week, to discuss improving truck access through the city of Melbourne.
It follows an accident in which a livestock carrier hit the Cremorne railway bridge, Alexandra Avenue South Yarra, last week, resulting in the death or euthanisation of 22 cattle.
Livestock & Rural Transporters Association of Victoria (LRTAV) president Russell Borchard said while bridge strikes were rare, there would probably be 15 drivers a week who got lost, while trying to navigate their way across the city.
He said it was hoped the department would improve signage in the city.
"Whenever they put a detour off City Link it is never signposted properly - there is no thought process that goes into it," he said.
"They expect the drivers to know just where to go, well, when you are new to the area, you don't know where to go.
"We are always on the phone trying to direct people."
He called for a meeting with officials and politicians, to advise them on how new infrastructure needed to be built and the signposting needed to ensure incidents were avoided.
"We are not seeing that many stock trucks hit bridges, but you see how many trucks hit bridges in Melbourne every week," Mr Borchard said.
"It's not something that just started yesterday and it's not just one driver that made a mistake.
"We are definitely condoning it, it's a tragic accident and we would prefer it not to happen, but we know there are ways and means to mitigate the risk."
Earlier this month, livestock transport safety was highlighted during National Farm Safety Week.
Mr Borchard said better design was essential.
"We shouldn't have to go around Power Street, to get round the city - that's when mistakes can happen," he said.
"You get in traffic and you miss a turn but you can't just go around the block like someone can in a car."
He said it appeared the driver had "missed a turn off, and it ended up in disaster."
Long-term livestock carrier John Beer, Romsey, said loaded livestock trucks had not been officially banned from the Burnley tunnel.
"It's sort of a shelf-imposed ban, because if cattle put their heads up, or sheep put their heads out the side and bring the signs down, there are massive fines," he said.
"There is nothing to stop you going through, but if you bring the signs down, you are in a world of pain."
Trucks were also diverted down Queens Road, but maintenance had not been kept up on the trees overhanging the road, he said.
"They were hitting the trees all the time - you have things like that in the way of what they are trying to do," he said.
Inexperienced drivers found it very confusing to get through the city, he said.
"Put it this way, it takes a while to get used to it - and if you are sending inexperienced drivers, it's a head spin to be able to get into the right lane," he said.
"It's very hard for inexperienced drivers - they only have to get a detour, for an accident or something like that, and no-one seems to care too much.
"The best thing is to pull up, put your hazards on and if you are not sure, ring the police - it's miles better than what happened to this bloke."
Agriculture Victoria and Highway Patrol investigations are continuing into the incident.
The Department of Transport and Planning has been contacted for further comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.