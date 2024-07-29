ADF opens the door to meeting with new federal agriculture minister

Victorian based farm lobby group heads say they hope the incoming federal agriculture minister will engage with all sectors of the industry and listen to their concerns.
Franklin, Tasmania, lower house MP Julie Collins was opposition agriculture spokeswoman between January 2021 and May 2022.
She was appointed to the agriculture role on Sunday, in a cabinet reshuffle, replacing Queensland Senator Murray Watt.
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett, Pomborneit, said it was pleasing Ms Collins came from Tasmania.
"I think dairy is nearly 40 per cent of their agricultural production down there, so I think she will have a little bit more awareness of it," he said.
"She's been close to ag before in the opposition position."
Mr Bennett said he hoped the new minister "will be a little bit more empathetic.
"She comes from a pretty humble background and dairy farmers are pretty humble, in terms of the agricultural pyramid."
He said there were many pressing issues "coming at us - and we just need to have a considered position, at the table, to ensure robust policy for all parties".
Mr Bennett said issues such as "the new cult of climate change", a stable electricity grid and immigration were all foremost in dairy farmers' minds.
He said he would welcome the opportunity to meet with Ms Collins, when the time was right.
"She has a lot of people in Canberra she needs to get around - but she's been there before, that's a heartening thing," he said.
"We are very keen to meet her, absolutely."
Victorian Farmers Federation Grains group president Craig Henderson, Warracknabeal, said he hoped the new minister engaged with various organisations, "gets her feet on the ground and makes informed decisions," he said.
The minister had influence on such issues as transport, road funding and biosecurity.
"I just hope she listens to the relevant people and draws on the information she is given, to make good decisions and get that information back to the relevant ministers," he said.
Mr Henderson said it was a "nuisance" ministers' changed portfolios, as to understand what was going on was "quite a big task".
VFF Livestock president Scott Young, Fiskville said he was also keen to meet with the new minister, when she came to Victoria.
"I just hope she engages with all the farming communities across Australia and has time to listen and understand where we are coming from," he said.
"I hope she will be a good advocate for the Australian farming sector."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.