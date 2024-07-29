Wild weather in Bass Strait slams into King Island drought hay ship

A three to four metre swell and 40 knot winds on Bass Strait have failed to stop the third shipment of much needed hay to drought-stricken King Island farmers.
The cold front and low pressure system, which moved through Bass Strait late last week, hit the King Islander landing craft.
It was loaded with more than 400 bales of hay.
The ship left Port Welshpool on Friday night, with the usual trip to the King Island port of Grassy estimated to take 14-18 hours.
Need for Feed co-ordinator Graham Cockerell said the load remained secure throughout the passage, although several bales "went into the drink" when the King Islander berthed at Grassy.
"It was enough to tip you out of bed, it was pretty rough - three to four metre swell, and a 40 knot north wind, blowing sideways," he said.
"They ended up heading north-west into the wind, because it was really rolling us badly."
He said the first trailer broke its chains and "walked over towards mine and hit it, which hit the next one - there was nothing you could do about it.
"We ended up with six broken chains on three trucks, I think."
There were six single and two B-Double trucks on the King Islander, at the time.
"We had a couple of broken bales, but they will salvage them," he said
"A couple went in the drink when they cut the straps, but they will salvage them too - if they get fed out, straight away, they will be alright."
He reassured island residents all the feed could still be used.
"There is a little bit of damage to some of the trucks and trailers, but nothing that can't be fixed," Mr Cockerell said.
Eastern Line Shipping managing director Warren Dick, who runs the King Islander, said a "controlled retrieve" was carried out at Grassy, once the boat came into port.
"We didn't actually lose any bales of hay, everything held quite well, it was just a case of the load moved, as hay does," he said.
He said conditions in Bass Strait were "quite severe".
"It all went really well, actually," he said.
"The conditions change, weather reports are only a guide at the best of times - I think they had a change in direction in the wind, I think three times throughout the voyage," he said.
"It was one of them things, the wind was side-on, which caused the vessel to rock a little bit, so other than that it wasn't too bad."
Bass Strait was one of the roughest stretches of water, in the world, Mr Dick said.
Mr Cockerell said it was probably the last run from Victoria to King Island as Need for Feed would shift its focus to South Australia.
Hay was provided to south-west farmers, last week.
"That's probably the most likely one, for Father's Day weekend," he said.
He said Need for Feed had sent about 1000 bales and 220 tonnes of pellets to King Island.
"This should get them through winter, they have had rain now, so I reckon they will be right," he said.
"They will scrape through and there are plenty of other places that need our help."
