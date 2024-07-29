Lead bullet ban: 'Widespread and strong' resistance amongst deer shooters

There is "widespread and strong" resistance to government proposals to phase out the use of lead ammunition in deer shooting, according to Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Victoria hunting development manager David Laird.
Mr Laird said hunters across Victoria will be challenged by the ban, set to come into place from December 31, 2028.
The lead projectile phase out was included in the government's new Wildlife (Game) Regulations (2024), which were set to replace the current Wildlife (Game) Interim Regulations 2023 before they expire in September.
The new regulations would also ban the use of lead bullets in all game bird shooting from September 7 this year, ahead of the 2025 shooting season.
The window for shooters, farmers and rural dwellers to submit feedback on the new regulations closed at midnight today, Monday, July 29.
Mr Laird encouraged all those with an interest in deer and game bird shooting to share their views and the submission portal was available here.
He said lead-free or lead-alternative ammunition was "at least more than double the price" shooters paid for traditional lead projectiles.
"There's definitely not as much available and there's very little choice," he said.
The SSAA representative warned this fact alone would decrease shooter activity and discourage many from hunting.
He said shooters hadn't been consulted sufficiently about the change and said they remained "more than happy to participate" in any engagement on the matter with the government.
One of Mr Laid's key concerns focused on the time it takes to prepare to shoot deer.
He said deer hunting often involved spending hours stalking one or two animals over the course of a day or weekend, only to get one chance to get an accurate shot.
This meant shooters needed to spend lots of time practising their shot to improve their chances of efficiently taking an animal, and improve the welfare outcome for the beast.
However, Mr Laird said with lead-free ammunition being twice the price, shooters were less likely to "waste" bullets practising.
He suggested this would lead to reduced accuracy when shooting deer in the bush and poorer welfare outcomes for the animals.
"The time frame is not enough for this change," he said.
He said the government also needed to determine the accuracy of lead-free ammunition and analyse if it would have an effect on shooting efficiency.
Interestingly, Mr Laird said Victoria's deer population was "probably past its peak" and "beginning to decline".
"Hunters are having to put in more time to get deer," he said.
"The data is indicating that they're probably on the way down."
However, he added that population changes were often regionally specific, with an increase in deer numbers in some parts of the state.
Mr Laird said the SSAA was working to make the views of hunters known as the government finalised the current draft proposals.
