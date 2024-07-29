Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Lead bullet ban: 'Widespread and strong' resistance amongst deer shooters

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SSAA Victoria training development co-ordinator Daryl Snowdon and hunting development manager David Laird. Picture by Philippe Perez
SSAA Victoria training development co-ordinator Daryl Snowdon and hunting development manager David Laird. Picture by Philippe Perez

There is "widespread and strong" resistance to government proposals to phase out the use of lead ammunition in deer shooting, according to Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Victoria hunting development manager David Laird.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.