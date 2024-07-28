This week's Victorian property listings and sales you should know about

It has been a big week for property listings and sales, with plenty of action in the rural market.
Here's some of the news from the week.
There has been a stunning price drop of a million dollars for a high rainfall grazing block in the Western District.
The Lake Condah farm is now listed for sale at $2.5 million across its 366 hectares (897 acres).
Located between Heywood and Macarthur, the property was first offered to the market in October last year for a suggested $3.5 million.
A big farm aggregation in north-west Victoria is back on the sales market boasting the state's biggest tomato farm.
Almost 40 farms at Lake Boga, between Swan Hill and Kerang, were famously combined over 15 years by VicSuper to create Winlaton Farms.
Today the aggregation for sale still takes in a mighty 4855 hectares (11,997 acres) with irrigation licences (annual use limit) available for 20,504 megalitres and an associated delivery share of 55.4 megalitres per day.
A little hobby farm with coastal views near Portland sold for $804,000 at auction on Friday afternoon.
The 15 hectares (36 acre block) did include a two-bedroom brick home and is zoned rural living.
No price has been listed for a coastal grazing farm for sale in West Gippsland but you can bet it will be expensive.
The Pound Creek farm across its 84 hectares (207 acres) is just over 10 minutes from Inverloch - one of the most expensive farming postcodes in the nation.
