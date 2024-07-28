Signs agribusiness starting to turn things around after profit struggles

A Tasmanian agribusiness which has bought and sold a string of assets in a long hunt for profitability looks to be finally showing signs of stability.
Launceston-headquartered TasFoods Limited reported net operating cashflow from continued operations for the June quarter of positive $10,000.
That is wafer thin for a listed company, but it was also an $800,000 improvement on the corresponding period a year earlier.
A continued efficiency drive played a big role, with corporate office costs down by $900,000, compared with the June quarter of 2023.
Encouragingly for TasFoods, the stronger numbers came at a time when financially squeezed households continued to be careful with their money.
That suggests the recent changes have positioned it for solid growth once conditions improve.
The company's June quarter report said TasFoods was continuing to "align its vision" to operate largely as a poultry-focused business.
That follows its disposal of Betta Milk, Meander Valley Dairy and Shima Wasabi.
It has a developing pet treats brand called Isle & Sky and retains the Pyengana Dairy cheese business.
TasFoods said consumer discretionary, food and beverage and fast-moving consumer goods companies continued to be affected by reduced household budgets.
Consumers were moving towards cheaper products and labour supply was getting tighter.
"As consumers trade down in grocery categories, TasFoods focuses on offering value options at an affordable price delivered via an efficient supply chain," it said.
"Management is actively reviewing and implementing operational and strategic initiatives to establish a more resilient business operating model.
"The company is confident these initiatives will allow the poultry and cheese business units to adapt to meet market conditions in Tasmania and the mainland to deliver a more sustainable financial performance ..."
It said it would continue to drive growth in the pet treats business.
The range was continuing to grow as national distribution increased through Petbarn stores.
TasFoods ended the quarter with $500,000 in cash and an undrawn capital facility of $1.54 million with the NAB.
Cash receipts from customers for continued operations were down by 6 per cent to $11.8 million, compared with the June quarter of 2023.
