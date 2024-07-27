Stock & Land

Fire water set for Port Philip Bay and agriculture

By Rachael Ward
July 27 2024 - 10:00am
Testing after a huge Melbourne factory fire revealed acetone but overall, waterways were healthy. Photo: HANDOUT/MELBOURNE WATER
Five Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of contaminated 'fire water' from a massive factory blaze will be released after remediation into Melbourne's Port Philip Bay or used for agricultural purposes.

