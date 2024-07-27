Dairy farmers enjoy Gippsland farm tours to see Lely milking robots | PHOTOS

Stock & Land

Dairy farmers enjoy Gippsland farm tours to see Lely milking robots

By Barry Murphy
July 28 2024 - 7:00am
Pictures by Barry Murphy

Dairy farmers from across Victoria and further afield travelled to Gippsland this week to explore how milking robots could benefit their operations.

Barry Murphy

