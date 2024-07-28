What's in a one-liner? Tips and tricks of the auctioneer trade revealed

As ram sale season approaches all eyes are on what the next few months will bring, but often one of the most anticipated parts of a sale is the atmosphere a good auctioneer can make.
Tactics to involve the crowd have been used for as long as many can remember, with auctioneers using cheeky and sometimes cliche one-liners to keep the buyers engaged throughout the sale and show their personality as well as the personality of the stud.
Elder stud stock auctioneer Ryan Bajada, Wagga Wagga, NSW, formerly Bairnsdale, who sold at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show recently, has been a familiar face in the Victorian and NSW stud stock scenes for many years, first starting his career in the industry almost eight years ago.
While he takes auctioning his clients livestock very seriously, he says humour is a great way to loosen up the crowd.
"Stud stock sales are different because you're not selling to professional buyers," he said.
"The buyers might go to one or two sales a year, so you have to make them comfortable and sell in a different way than you would a weekly market.
"You have to be efficient and get the best out of the crowd for the buyer, but sometimes the best way to do that is to get them comfortable and let them get to know you through how you're selling."
Although auctioneers all have their different styles, there are common phrases that pop up among many, with quips such as "as deep as the Pacific Ocean" and "a pedigree like the royal family" regularly heard across the state.
Mr Bajada said throughout his career he has been able to take on some of these cheeky one liners and help build his own style as well as making things up as he goes.
"It's a psychological barrier and the good ones are never dear are good and they're classics for a reason, but I think it's more about getting to know the buyers and clients," he said.
"When you remember details about who you're selling to you're able to work them into your patter and hopefully get them to have another go.
"Last year I was talking to a buyer ahead of the sale and he was telling me how he was chasing IMF (intramuscular fat) for their program and that stuck in my head.
"So when he stopped bidding on one of the lots, I remembered that and made a specific call to him about how much IMF it had and he had another bid."
