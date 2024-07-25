Sparks flying with leadership shake-up of troubled VNI West project

A new operator is being sought to deliver the troubled VNI West project.
Controversial VNI West seeks to build around 400km of high voltage power lines from the west of the state and north across the Murray River near Kerang to connect renewable energy projects to the national grid.
It has attracted years of protests and defiance from landowners supported by their rural communities.
TCV has been under intense pressure to speed up construction from governments needing to meet their renewable energy promises.
The Australian Energy Market Operator created Transmission Company Victoria to plan and progress the project.
AEMO now says it needs a corporate partner "to work alongside TCV" to continue to develop the project.
This partner would help complete VNI West's early planning and eventually build, own and operate VNI West.
The national energy regulator said it would launch a tender process in September hoping to sign up this partner by the end of the year.
"There will be an extensive onboarding period where the successful tenderer will work alongside AEMO to continue to develop the project including the Environment Effects Statement process over the next 18 months," AEMO has stated.
TCV has been regularly refused access to farmland in its efforts to gather the information needed for the EES.
Alongside the announcement on the tender process, TCV has appointed a new program director for VNI West.
Tony Hedley will replace Sam Magee as director.
Mr Hedley has spent the past decade with the Victorian government on its flagship level crossing removal project.
"I look forward to meeting community members, landholders, Traditional Owners and other key stakeholders in coming months," Mr Hedley said.
The proposed route of the transmission line was narrowed from 50 kilometres down to two kilometres wide late last year.
TCV's job was to refine this route to a final 70 metre-120 metre easement to locate the 500 kilovolt double-circuit overhead transmission line with towers about 80 metres high.
Protesters say the decision not to underground the lines exposed rural areas to increased fire risk, robbed the country of valuable farm land, devalued host properties and were unsightly.
Between 350-500 landholders have been identified along the new 2km wide route.
Earlier this year TCV bought a 360 hectare farm at Tragowel, near Kerang, to locate a terminal power station.
AEMO said an important criteria for selecting the right partner for TCV would include a "demonstrated ability to build trust with the community and deliver on community benefits".
"Conversations with landholders and communities will continue to be an important input as the project progresses.
"Before the project moves into construction, when the time is right, the intention is that TCV will be acquired by the selected partner. It has always been AEMO's plan to find a Transmission Network Service Provider to build, own and operate VNI West," AEMO said in a statement.
