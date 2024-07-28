Hopeful outlook ahead of 2024 ram selling season

Averages may fall at Victorian ram sales in the coming months, but industry professionals are hopeful for strong clearance rates amid a dry start to the year.
With the selling season officially kicking off at Bendigo last week, vendors and buyers are ready to get out to on-property sales and Elders stud stock agent Ross Milne said he was positive about the season.
"We're hoping for good clearance rates and prices similar to 2023," he said.
"Stocking rates are still sound enough even in some of these dry areas and people have been prepared to carry their ewe base through this tough period.
"People still need to keep improving their programs and introducing new genetics."
With SA kicking off its run of ram sales last week, Mr Milne said it would be a fair barometer of the industry.
"It'll be interesting to see how they start and how they progress in the weeks ahead of Vic," he said.
"But they're different to Vic or NSW, so it's not an exact representative of what we can expect."
Mr Milne said traits such as wool cut and strong carcase characteristics would be high on buyers' lists.
The Terrick West Poll Merino stud, whose ram topped the Australian Sheep and Wool Show Merino Sale at $25,000, will be one of the first Vic studs to hold their on-property auction this year.
The multi-vendor ram sale reached a clearance of 81 from 102 rams to an average of $4642.
Stud principal Ross McGauchie said he believed the sale at Bendigo should have given breeders confidence going into the sale season.
"It was as good or even better than people's expectations," he said.
"It certainly should've given confidence to everyone that the true, long term Merino breeders were there buying good rams with the intention of keeping that going into the future."
While Bendigo was a positive sale, Mr McGauchie highlighted last year's lamb prices, a dry start to the season and wool value as issues which may affect the market.
"Lamb prices have dramatically improved, but they weren't great last year," he said.
"And wool prices are below where we'd like them, but Merino people don't just come in and out of the industry.
"Some people will have to make decisions about moving forward and possibly cutting back on ewes, but those will be individual decisions and not across the board."
Nutrien's Pete Godbolt said Bendigo gave a gauge of what would happen in the following months.
"It looks like the selling season is going to be pretty good," he said.
"There has been money around for the top end rams and a lot of support on the commercial side of the spectrum as well.
"I don't think the highs are going to be as high as last year because of the market we've seen over the last 10 months or so being a little bit tighter than it was in previous years.
"But, the lamb market has picked up and the wool job looks like it's ticking along pretty well."
Mr Godbolt said sales would mainly be about clearance this year, rather than record prices.
"People have sold numbers and there might not be as many ewes and therefore not as many rams needed," he said.
"For those that have kept ewes to rebuild, they're going to be looking at fertility traits, while traits like wool cut are always king."
