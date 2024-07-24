RLX expands Victorian portfolio with 30-year lease on Shepparton saleyards

Regional Livestock Exchanges (RLX) is set to add to its portfolio in Victoria with a long-term lease on the Shepparton Regional Saleyards.
The saleyard operator, which already had a suite of nine yards across the east coast, was selected as the preferred operator by the Greater Shepparton City Council on Wednesday.
The decision followed the council's tender process for an operator of the yards and it will now work with RLX to finalise the commercial lease to operate the site from January 1, 2025.
Following its July meeting, the council announced that it wanted RLX to operate the Shepparton saleyards under a 10-year lease from next year.
An additional four options of five years were also included in the decision, meaning at this point, RLX could operate the site for the next 30 years, if it decided to.
A spokesperson for RLX told Stock & Land that the group was aiming to invest in the saleyards to improve the amenity and the yard's efficiency.
However, the total cost of that investment could not yet be estimated.
The saleyard carried approximately 300,000 cattle and 650,000 sheep a year and the spokesperson said RLX planned to maintain, if not increase, those numbers.
Currently, cattle sales were held on a Tuesday and sheep sales on a Friday, at the facility.
Agents Elders, Nutrien, Mulcahy Livestock, Northern Victoria Livestock, and AWN Nelson Livestock sold livestock through the yards.
RLX chief executive Brett Freer said the Shepparton Regional Saleyards was a "significant regional stock selling complex".
"The announcement of RLX as preferred operator is a huge vote of confidence in the professionalism, capital and other improvements that the company brings to the sites it operates," he said.
"RLX looks forward to working with the council to finalise terms of operation and with all Shepparton Regional Saleyards site users on improving operations for the benefit of the whole community."
RLX could not confirm if there would be staff losses at the saleyards at the time of writing.
A spokesperson for the Greater Shepparton City Council said the decision followed feedback from a wide range of community stakeholders through its 'Saleyard Advisory Committee'.
Council Mayor Shane Sali said the council had been committed to getting the best outcome for the future of the facility.
"RLX has enormous confidence in the Australian agricultural industry and plans to continue developing regionally significant and modern livestock facilities in strategic locations, chosen for stock numbers, transport efficiency, and long-term sustainability," he said.
There were already nine sites in RLX's portfolio.
The Victorian saleyards the group operated included Central Victorian Livestock Exchange (CVLX) at Ballarat, Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange (NVLX) at Barnawartha, and Western Victoria Livestock Exchange (WVLX) at Mortlake.
The group's NSW sites included Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange (CTLX) at Carcoar, Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange (IRLX) at Inverell, Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange (HRLX) at Singleton, Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange (TRLX) at Tamworth, and South-eastern Livestock Exchange (SELX) at Yass.
The Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) at Gracemere was currently the group's sole acquisition in Queensland.
