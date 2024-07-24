Damaging winds, showers and cold temperatures hit south-east of Australia

Damaging winds, showers and cold temperatures are hitting the south-east of Australia.
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Johathon How said a burst of strong, to damaging, north westerly winds was moving across south-east Australia.
"We will see those winds intensify into Wednesday evening and then extend to eastern areas," he said.
The north westerly winds would then be followed by a series of three fronts, approaching from SA.
The BoM issued warnings for the Grampians, Otway ranges, Macedon and Central ranges and northern Melbourne suburbs.
The wind was expected to ease from the west, on Thursday morning.
"But even as those winds ease, it will remain quite brisk, especially for southern Victoria and also Tasmania," Mr How said.
"The first cold front is coming through on Thursday with showers, but the second cold front, behind it, will bring even colder air from Friday, for SA, Victoria, Tasmania and also into NSW."
The latest burst of cold weather follows on from one a week ago.
BoM meteorologist Joanna Hewes said wind gusts of 50-70 kilometres had been recorded over the Grampians, Otways and central ranges.
"Some of the strongest gusts we have seen are Kilmore Gap this morning, with 81kph through there - our threshold for damaging wind gusts is 90kph, so we are not quite reaching that yet," Ms Hewes said.
"But we may very well see that, particularly overnight, that's the peak of the winds.
"We have also seen 81kph gusts at Mount William and Mt Gellibrand (near Colac) of 76kph."
As an approaching cold front made its way across the state on Thursday, showers and rainfall were expected to reach western Victoria very late tonight or early in the morning, Ms Hewes said.
"The winds are expected to ease, behind that band of showers," she said.
Windy conditions were expected over the Alpine peaks for much of tomorrow.
"The main risk associated with that is the wind, the rainfall totals are looking pretty moderate," she said.
The BoM expected between 2-8 millimetres of rain, on and south of the ranges tomorrow, but in the north-east and Alpine areas the totals could be from 8-15mm," she said.
"North of the ranges, it is looking like less than 3mm and remaining dry, around east Gippsland," she said.
"We might see some patchy rain, but only light totals.
"It's not looking promising for the south-west and other places, that are hanging out for it."
A further front would "clip southern Victoria" on late Thursday, bringing another millimetre to the south-west.
"Then there is another front, coming through late Friday, as well, but rainfall totals are looking pretty modest," she said.
"If you added the rainfall up over those few days you would be looking at maybe 10-15mm, over the course of those three fronts, but not more than a few millimetres for each of them."
