Years of work spent returning these farms to full production, now for sale

A big farm aggregation in north-west Victoria is back on the sales market boasting the state's biggest tomato farm.
Almost 40 farms at Lake Boga, between Swan Hill and Kerang, were famously combined over 15 years by VicSuper to create Winlaton Farms.
It has changed hands since then with Kilter Rural the long-term manager of the portfolio.
Today the aggregation for sale still takes in a mighty 4855 hectares (11,997 acres) with irrigation licences (annual use limit) available for 20,504 megalitres and an associated delivery share of 55.4 megalitres per day.
The properties have been extensively developed to irrigation, including sub-surface drip (1455ha), centre pivot (747ha) and high flow flood (88ha).
The balance including further irrigation development (578ha), grazing and support land.
The portfolio is located in a traditional horticultural district on the southern side of the Murray River, in the Loddon Mallee.
Winlaton Farms is today a major producer of field tomatoes with an ongoing offtake agreement in place.
It currently also has a winter cropping program including barley, canola and faba beans.
Average annual rainfall across the portfolio is around 335mm with fertile much improved soils.
Operational infrastructure includes "significant" machinery shedding, grain storage, staff office and two homes.
Agents suggest opportunities for the future include development to horticulture or high-value cropping pursuits (permanent and annual cropping).
"Recent capital expenditure projects have modernised irrigation systems, structural improvements, machinery, plant and equipment as well as internal roadways, enhancing operational efficiencies and ensuring a safe working environment," agents said.
"A highly competent farm management team in place.
"A comprehensive suite of machinery, plant and equipment will be made available as part of the transaction, for which a list will be made available to qualified parties on request."
The property is for sale by expression of interest closing on Thursday, September 5.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - Jaclyn Hope on 0424 596858 and Danny Thomas on 0439 349977.
