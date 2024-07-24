More than 20 cattle die after truck crashes on busy Melbourne road

Agriculture Victoria has confirmed 22 cattle were killed or humanely euthanised after a livestock truck crash in South Yarra, Melbourne, overnight.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said the incident involved about 75 cattle.
The spokesperson said the remaining cattle were assessed by Agriculture Victoria staff and moved safely from the scene and would be reassessed again today.
Prahran Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash, in which a livestock transport truck collided with a bridge on Alexandra Avenue.
A police spokesperson said the truck, which was travelling east, hit the bridge at 8.25pm.
The bridge has a four-metre clearance.
The driver, who is believed to be from Shepparton, was not injured.
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association chief operating officer Alina Hawkins said it was the first time the driver, who worked for a Victorian livestock carrier, had been to Melbourne.
"That's why adequate signage is really required," Ms Hawkins said.
She said the driver's greatest concern was that the stock were cared for immediately and he contacted all relevant authorities to make sure that happened.
"These incidents are rare, but obviously it's an opportunity to review the protocols and procedures, and obviously preventative measures, to ensure any future response is adequate," she said.
"Google Maps is not your friend, it fails to identify low bridges in Melbourne."
Ms Hawkins said the driver was "only slightly off route" and appeared to be lost.
"Livestock trucks are not allowed to go through the tunnel - there is a lack of signage around that detour," she said.
"That's been raised previously, and has been raised again today, with the Department of Transport."
She said LRTAV was extremely appreciative of the assistance from the public after the crash.
"Everyone did work very well to manage it in a short, sharp, efficient manner," she said.
One cow escaped, but was later captured in South Yarra.
It's believed the driver was taking the load of cattle to a processing plant.
The crash caused disruptions to rail services.
The truck was cleared away by 5:30am this morning.
The Department of Transport and Planning (DoTP) has been contacted for comment.
