Tractor worth an estimated $25,000 stolen from Shepparton yard

A tractor worth an estimated $25,000 was stolen from a yard in Shepparton, Victoria Police have confirmed.
The theft occurred at some stage between 5pm on Friday, July 12, and 8.30am on Monday, July 15.
It is believed an unknown offender stole the tractor from a property in the Wanganui Road area, north of the Victorian town.
The stolen tractor was an orange 2021 Kioti model and had a slasher attached to the back of it when it was taken.
It is understood that the thief or thieves drove the tractor from the property and that it was loaded onto another vehicle nearby.
Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit detectives continued to investigate the machinery theft this week and it had not yet been located.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, had dashcam footage or information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.