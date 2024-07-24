ASX trading halt for company pursuing Mallee mineral sands mine

The ASX-listed company pursuing the controversial open-cut mine south of Swan Hill has this morning (Wednesday) asked for a trading halt on the stock exchange.
The share price of the Melbourne-headquartered VHM Ltd has risen steeply over the past few days in a larger than normal trade on both Monday and Tuesday.
VHM says it will make a further announcement to the market on Friday when it anticipates trading will resume.
A group of grain growers is opposing the VHM Ltd proposal south of Swan Hill claiming the mine would place their prized cropping country on the Cannie Ridge at risk.
VHM's flagship Goschen project will mean 20-25 years of round-the-clock mining to open cut five million tonnes of mineral sands and rare earths every year.
VHM's Goschen mine won major project status from the Federal government in 2022.
After a six-week public inquiry ended in May, a government planning panel has made its recommendations on whether the mine should go ahead.
The planning panel's recommendations have remained secret and the Victorian government has not yet said when it will make its decision.
A similar proposal for the Avonbank Mineral Sands Mine near Horsham is still on hold despite expectations of a government decision late last year.
That mine has been years in the planning pipeline.
A Bendigo-based earthmoving company has already signed a deal with VHM Ltd to progress its flagship mineral sands mine near Swan Hill if approval is granted.
WA mining billionaire Chris Ellison is VHM's largest shareholder.
The freehold land for the mine has already been bought from willing sellers for its Goschen mine which covers about 1534 hectares (3791 acres).
A government spokeswoman said the Inquiry and Advisory Committee had submitted its final report to the Department of Transport and Planning "for assessment to enable their recommendation" to the Planning Minister.
"Any proposal will be considered on its merits," the spokeswoman said.
VHM Ltd has told shareholders the lodging of the inquiry report was "an important milestone" for the company wanting to progress its plans to begin open cut mining.
A positive ministerial assessment for the Goschen project would allow VHM to ultimately make its final investment decision.
VHM has repeatedly said it wants to get moving as quickly as possible once all the approvals are in place.
Share prices in VHM began the week at 49 cents and rose to 58 cents before the trading halt was requested.
