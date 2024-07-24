Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Vic avian flu outbreaks remain at eight

Katie Jackson
By Katie Jackson
July 24 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been no new avian influenza outbreaks in Victoria since June 24. Picture by Barry Murphy
There have been no new avian influenza outbreaks in Victoria since June 24. Picture by Barry Murphy

There have been no new outbreaks of avian influenza in a month according to Agriculture Victoria, with an industry spokesperson hailing it as a step in the right direction for the industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Jackson

Katie Jackson

Journalist

Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.