Vic avian flu outbreaks remain at eight

There have been no new outbreaks of avian influenza in a month according to Agriculture Victoria, with an industry spokesperson hailing it as a step in the right direction for the industry.
While at least 120 staff are deployed every day to help control the spread, there remain only eight poultry farms identified with the virus.
Egg Farmers of Australia Vic director Meg Parkinson said was a positive moment for the embattled sector.
"The producers who have been infected are quite unlucky because there have been two different strains identified in different regions which is a first," she said.
"That means we've just been unlucky to have it happen at the same time, but it's a good step to have new new outbreaks since last month."
While this is positive news for other poultry farmers in the state, Ms Parkinson said it was still a long road ahead for the affected producers.
"It's devastating for those farmers who have their birds destroyed and will have to start over," she said.
"There is some compensation to replace the birds, but that doesn't cover loss of sales.
"It'll take months for those farmers to get back on their feet."
Vic government staff have completed more than 5,000 surveillance activities, including property visits, phone calls and dead bird collections, and tested over 16,300 samples, with at least $20 million spent on the eradication efforts.
Agriculture Victoria staff continue to work with affected properties supporting decontamination, egg and litter disposal.
Poultry owners are reminded that movement controls remain in place near Terang, Meredith and Lethbridge.
Permits are required for the movement of birds, poultry products and feed - these are expected to remain in place until the situation stabilises.
There is also a housing requirement in place, meaning all birds in the restricted area or control area near the infected properties must remain in their enclosures, to avoid any contact with wild birds.
Ms Parkinson said although all biosecurity practices were in place to protect the industry, it was difficult to predict how the issue would play out due to wild birds.
"There's not much you can do about birds flying over, that's just bad luck," she said.
"With the drought in the west, those wild birds might be moving to areas with more water and if they're infected it could cause another outbreak.
"We're pleased with the progress that has been made, but we're not out of the woods yet so it's important everyone follows the biosecurity measures and we get back on track."
